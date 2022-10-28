TD ESTABLISHES A WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INSURANCE REPORTING SEGMENT

Cision

New alignment of segments reflects the growth and scale of businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "bank") announced today a new alignment of its reportable business segments to establish a Wealth Management and Insurance segment. This change is effective the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2022 and reflects how the Bank will now view its businesses for management reporting purposes. Previously, Wealth Management and Insurance was reported along with Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking in the Canadian Retail segment.

"The Wealth Management and Insurance businesses provide a significant and growing contribution to TD's success. They have an increasingly high profile in senior management analysis and strategic planning and this new reporting alignment provides TD shareholders with additional information on their performance," said Kelvin Tran, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TD Bank Group.

An abridged version of the supplemental financial information package reflecting the new alignment of the Bank's reportable segments on a retrospective basis is now available on td.com/investor.

TD Wealth Management includes the #1 online brokerage, the #1 institutional money manager and a rapidly growing Wealth Management advice provider in Canada. TD Insurance includes the #1 Direct-to-Consumer Insurer for Home and Auto, and the #1 Affinity provider in Canada. With combined compound annual growth of 12% net income after tax (NIAT) in Wealth Management and Insurance over the past five years, the businesses are well-positioned to continue to deliver exceptional experiences for customers and clients and achieve their strategic ambitions.

SEGMENT ALIGNMENT

The Bank will report its results under the following segments, with comparative periods showing the new aligned segments:

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, comprised of the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses which provides financial products and services to personal, small business and commercial customers, and TD Auto Finance Canada.

U.S. Retail , comprised of the personal and business banking businesses in the U.S. operating under the brand TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and Florida, TD Auto Finance U.S., and the U.S. wealth business, including Epoch and the Bank's equity investment in Schwab.

Wealth Management and Insurance , includes the Canadian wealth business which provides investment products and services to institutional and retail investors, and the insurance business which provides property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products to customers across Canada.

Wholesale Banking, provides a wide range of capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and meeting the daily trading, funding, and investment needs of the Bank's clients.

Corporate, includes the Bank's other activities.

An abridged version of the supplemental financial information package reflecting the newly aligned reportable segments is being provided to help readers of the Bank's financial statements better understand the impact on the Bank's consolidated financial results. The comparative period results reflecting the new segment alignment presented below and in the accompanying supplemental financial information package are unaudited. Certain information has been adjusted as defined under the heading 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below.

Presented below are reported and adjusted Net income (loss) by business segment reflecting the Bank's newly aligned reportable segments.

Net Income (loss) by Business Segment1























(millions of Canadian dollars)







For the three months ended For the nine months ended





July 31, 2022

April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

July 31, 2022





Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking $ 1,678

1,678 $ 1,568 $ 1,568 $ 1,618 $ 1,618 $ 4,864 $ 4,864 U.S. Retail2

1,442

1,464

1,367

1,198

1,272

1,272

4,081

3,934 Wealth Management and Insurance

575

575

668

668

636

636

1,879

1,879 Wholesale Banking

271

271

359

359

434

434

1,064

1,064 Corporate2

(752)

(175)

(151)

(79)

(227)

(127)

(1,130)

(381) Net income (loss) $ 3,214

3,813 $ 3,811 $ 3,714 $ 3,733 $ 3,833 $ 10,758 $ 11,360











For the years ended October 31

























2021





2020





















Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking















$ 5,885 $ 5,885 $ 3,996 $ 3,996 U.S. Retail

















4,985

4,985

3,026

3,026 Wealth Management and Insurance3

















2,596

2,596

2,030

2,128 Wholesale Banking

















1,570

1,570

1,418

1,418 Corporate4

















(738)

(387)

1,425

(600) Net income (loss)















$ 14,298 $ 14,649 $ 11,895 $ 9,968



1 For more detailed information on a reported basis refer to the Segmented Information disclosure included with this press release.

2 Refer to the "How We Performed" section of the Bank's second quarter 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and third quarter 2022 MD&A which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and are incorporated by reference, for a list of the items of note, and a reconciliation of adjusted to reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers.

3 Adjusted Net income (loss) excludes charges associated with the acquisition of Greystone – 2020: $100 million ($98 million after tax).

4 Adjusted Net income (loss) excludes the following items of note:

i. Amortization of acquired intangibles – 2021: $285 million ($253 million after tax); 2020: $262 million ($225 million after tax).

ii. Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction – 2021: $103 million ($98 million after tax).

iii. Net gain on sale of investment in TD Ameritrade – 2020: $1,421 million ($2,250 million after tax).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reported results, the Bank also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures that are historical, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures, to assess its results. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted" results, are utilized to assess the Bank's businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts reported results for "items of note". Items of note are items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance. Non-GAAP ratios include a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-GAAP ratios include adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted effective income tax rate. The Bank believes that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. For more information of a general nature, see "How the Bank Reports" in the Bank's third quarter 2022 MD&A.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.8 trillion in assets on July 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

For management reporting purposes, commencing the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank reports its results under four key business segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, which includes the results of the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses, and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, which includes the results of U.S. personal and business banking, TD Auto Finance U.S., the U.S. wealth business, and the Bank's investment in Schwab; Wealth Management and Insurance; and Wholesale Banking. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment. The comparative period results have been adjusted accordingly to reflect the new segment alignment.

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking provides financial products and services to personal, small business and commercial customers, and includes TD Auto Finance Canada. U.S. Retail is comprised of the personal and business banking in the U.S. operating under the brand TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and Florida, TD Auto Finance U.S., and the U.S. wealth business, including Epoch and the Bank's equity investment in Schwab. Wealth Management and Insurance includes the Canadian wealth business which provides investment products and services to institutional and retail investors, and the insurance business which provides property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products to customers across Canada. Wholesale Banking provides a wide range of capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and meeting the daily trading, funding, and investment needs of the Bank's clients. The Bank's other activities are grouped into the Corporate segment. The Corporate segment includes the effects of certain asset securitization programs, treasury management, elimination of taxable equivalent adjustments and other management reclassifications, corporate level tax items, and residual unallocated revenue and expenses.

The results of each business segment reflect revenue, expenses, and assets generated by the businesses in that segment. Due to the complexity of the Bank, its management reporting model uses various estimates, assumptions, allocations, and risk-based methodologies for funds transfer pricing, inter-segment revenue, income tax rates, capital, indirect expenses and cost transfers to measure business segment results. The basis of allocation and methodologies are reviewed periodically to align with management's evaluation of the Bank's business segments. Transfer pricing of funds is generally applied at market rates. Intersegment revenue is negotiated between each business segment and approximates the fair value of the services provided. Income tax provision or recovery is generally applied to each segment based on a statutory tax rate and may be adjusted for items and activities unique to each segment. Amortization of intangibles acquired as a result of business combinations is included in the Corporate segment. Accordingly, net income for business segments is presented before amortization of these intangibles.

Non-interest income is earned by the Bank primarily through investment and securities services, credit fees, trading income, service charges, card services, and insurance revenues. Revenues from investment and securities services are earned predominantly in the Wealth Management and Insurance segment. Revenues from credit fees are primarily earned in the Wholesale Banking and Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segments. Trading income is earned within Wholesale Banking. Both service charges and card services revenue are mainly earned in the U.S. Retail and Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segments. Insurance revenue is earned in the Wealth Management and Insurance segment.

Net interest income within Wholesale Banking is calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB), which means that the value of non-taxable or tax-exempt income, including dividends, is adjusted to its equivalent before-tax value. Using TEB allows the Bank to measure income from all securities and loans consistently and makes for a more meaningful comparison of net interest income with similar institutions. The TEB adjustment reflected in Wholesale Banking is reversed in the Corporate segment.

Results by Business Segment1























(millions of Canadian dollars)





















Canadian Personal







Wealth

























and Commercial







Management Wholesale



















Banking U.S. Retail and Insurance Banking2 Corporate2 Total



For the three months ended July 31





2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net interest income $ 3,199 $ 2,848 $ 2,453 $ 1,990 $ 249 $ 196 $ 786 $ 632 $ 357 $ 338 $ 7,044 $ 6,004 Non-interest income

1,061

953

648

691

2,511

2,582

290

451

(629)

31

3,881

4,708 Total revenue

4,260

3,801

3,101

2,681

2,760

2,778

1,076

1,083

(272)

369

10,925

10,712 Provision for (recovery of)

















































credit losses

170

99

107

(96)

–

1

25

2

49

(43)

351

(37) Insurance claims and related

















































expenses

–

–

–

–

829

836

–

–

–

–

829

836 Non-interest expenses

1,807

1,655

1,715

1,518

1,150

1,093

691

635

733

715

6,096

5,616 Income (loss) before income

















































taxes and share of net income

















































from investment in Schwab

2,283

2,047

1,279

1,259

781

848

360

446

(1,054)

(303)

3,649

4,297 Provision for (recovery of)

















































income taxes

605

544

126

161

206

226

89

116

(323)

(125)

703

922 Share of net income from

















































investment in Schwab 3,4

–

–

289

197

–

–

–

–

(21)

(27)

268

170 Net income (loss) $ 1,678 $ 1,503 $ 1,442 $ 1,295 $ 575 $ 622 $ 271 $ 330 $ (752) $ (205) $ 3,214 $ 3,545