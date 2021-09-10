U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.00
    +18.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,033.00
    +163.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,630.50
    +71.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.70
    +12.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.43
    +1.29 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -0.53 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,069.87
    +96.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.87
    -8.81 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.26
    +25.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Guangzhou Wensheng Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. to Apply Blockchain Technology in the Supply Chain Financing and Development of Cloud Based Warehouse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Agreement") with Guangzhou Wensheng Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. ("GWBT"), a high-tech company focusing on "blockchain+" application solutions to apply blockchain technology in the supply chain financing and development of cloud based warehouse.

Pursuant to the Agreement dated September 8, 2021, both parties agree to share blockchain technology related information and jointly apply blockchain technology in the supply chain financing and digital cloud warehouse business. GWBT agrees to support the Company in building and improving its digital cloud warehouse logistics platform and optimizing the settlement and payment system for commodities trading. GWBT also agrees to provide the Company with technical equipment and consulting services regarding tracing and financing of supply chain. The parties plan to enter into definitive agreement with details of the cooperation in the future.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, " We are excited to become a strategic partner of GBWT. Leveraging the respective advantages of GBWT's blockchain technology and the Company's access to U.S. capital market as a U.S. listed company, we believe the alliance will further enhance our existing platform and business. With the tremendous market potential of blockchain in the supply chain financing and digital cloud warehouse business, we look forward to working with GBWT on this important initiative."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Email:tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com
Tel: +1 917 609 0333

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-holdings-inc-announces-strategic-cooperation-with-guangzhou-wensheng-blockchain-technology-co-ltd-to-apply-blockchain-technology-in-the-supply-chain-financing-and-development-of-cloud-based-warehouse-301373054.html

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • This Wall Street firm is sticking to its S&P 500 price target. Here’s why it says a correction is overdue.

    There's nothing like higher prices to change the minds of investors — and Wall Street analysts. But one firm is sticking to its guns.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Affirm Holdings, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was one of the hottest fintech initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2021. Affirm's stock price surged to an all-time high of $146.90 in February before concerns about its valuation, the broader sell-off in tech stocks, and an earnings miss caused its stock to tumble to the mid-$40s in May. But over the past four months, Affirm's stock rallied back to the high $80s. Affirm is trying to disrupt credit card companies, which charge retailers "swipe fees" of about 1% to 3% per purchase.

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were sinking 10% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The slide came after the company's CEO stated on Thursday that the launch of Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm has been slower than expected. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday.

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock plunges after disappointing result from GA treatment studies

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. plunged 31.6% toward a 10-month low to pace all premarket losers Friday, after one of the Phase 3 studies of the biopharmaceutical company's eye disease treatment failed to meet its primary endpoint. The company said late Thursday that the OAKS study for pegcetacoplan met the primary endpoint, as it significantly reduced geographic atrophy (GA) lesion growth, while the DERBY study missed its primary endpoint of GA lesion growth reduction. The company said i

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • Why NVIDIA Will Dominate the Data Center by 2030

    Over the last decade, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware has become synonymous with cutting-edge graphics and high performance computing. In 1999, NVIDIA invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip capable of parallelizing computing-intensive code. While these chips were originally created to render ultra-realistic video game graphics, they have since become an important part of data centers.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Zscaler Stock Is Rising After Earnings ‘Jaw-Dropper’

    Software security company Zscaler posts quarterly earnings that top analysts’ forecasts and issues a revenue outlook ahead of estimates.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures perk up after 4-day rout ahead of inflation data

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • The Shares Of Moderna Rally After The Company Introduces Single-Shot Vaccine Booster For Covid And Flu

    The shares of Moderna are up by more than 8% today after the company announced the launch of its single-shot vaccine booster for Covid and flu.