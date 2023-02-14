TD ranked top North American Bank in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023

TD commitment to helping drive progress toward sustainable and inclusive future recognized for third consecutive year

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to be the highest ranked North American bank in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. For the third consecutive year, TD is recognized for its efforts to contribute to sustainable growth for its customers and clients, the communities it serves, and the economies it supports.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook assesses the performance of the world's largest companies in their respective industries using an extensive set of criteria that includes:

Climate strategy

Financial inclusion

Talent attraction and retention

Codes of business conduct

Corporate governance

Sustainable finance

Based on this evaluation, TD was awarded the Top 10% S&P Global ESG Score for its sustainability efforts.

"Contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive future is core to our purpose as an organization and we are proud to be recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook once again," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "We are all affected by ESG issues in some way and as we work to embed these considerations into our strategy and business operations, we remain focused on helping our customers, colleagues and communities thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Other recent distinctions TD has received for its sustainability and inclusion efforts include:

Ranked top North American Bank in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the ninth consecutive year

Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the seventh consecutive year

Named a Top Company for Diversity in 2022 by DiversityInc and Forbes

Named one of the 202 2 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank was recognized with the top score of 100 percent in the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the eighth consecutive year

TD thanks its customers, colleagues, and the communities it serves and congratulates all members of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD please read the TD Climate Action Plan, TD 2021 ESG Report, or visit https://stories.td.com/ca/en/article/td-environment-social-governance.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

