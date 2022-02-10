U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

TD recognized as the top ranked North American Bank in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

This distinction highlights TD's dedication to implement best sustainable business practices

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group is proud to be recognized with a "S&P Global Silver Class" distinction in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, one of the most comprehensive annual publications on the state of corporate responsibility. Demonstrating its commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress and transparency, TD is the only North American bank ranked in the S&P Global Gold or Silver Class distinctions.

This prestigious ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in their respective industries. To receive the "S&P Global Silver Class" distinction, a company must rank within the top five percent of companies in its industry for its sustainability efforts. TD competed against a record number of 7,554 companies, including 475 banks, measured against an extensive set of criteria that includes climate strategy, financial inclusion, talent attraction and retention, codes of business conduct, corporate governance, and sustainable finance.

"Working toward a more sustainable and inclusive future is a core part of our culture, and we are proud to earn an "S&P Global Silver Class" distinction in the Sustainability Yearbook this year in recognition of our efforts," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "We know that ESG needs to be incorporated into everything we do if we're going to bring our goals to life and deliver on the commitments we've made in a meaningful way. This is what it will take to drive progress, find solutions and ensure we're doing our part to help people, businesses and communities thrive in our changing world."

This recognition acknowledges the efforts we've made in recent years to translate our ESG commitments into progress and action. Other recent distinctions include:

  • Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 8th consecutive year and ranked as the top North American-based bank on this index.

  • Included on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year.

  • Named as one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes for 2021 and one of Canada's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the 16th consecutive year.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c2624.html

