TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) recently reported its full-year numbers. TD SYNNEX reported US$58b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.70 beat expectations, being 2.8% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from TD SYNNEX's ten analysts is for revenues of US$58.8b in 2024. This reflects a satisfactory 2.2% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 30% to US$9.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$59.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.98 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$118, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values TD SYNNEX at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$107. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that TD SYNNEX is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that TD SYNNEX's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 2.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 29% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that TD SYNNEX is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around TD SYNNEX's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

