TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase TD SYNNEX's shares before the 18th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.60 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that TD SYNNEX has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $103.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether TD SYNNEX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. TD SYNNEX is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about TD SYNNEX's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. TD SYNNEX has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy TD SYNNEX for the upcoming dividend? TD SYNNEX's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In summary, TD SYNNEX appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in TD SYNNEX for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TD SYNNEX you should know about.

