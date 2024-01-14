TD SYNNEX's (NYSE:SNX) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.40

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of January to $0.40. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.5%.

TD SYNNEX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, TD SYNNEX was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 79.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

TD SYNNEX's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, TD SYNNEX's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. TD SYNNEX hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On TD SYNNEX's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think TD SYNNEX will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for TD SYNNEX that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

