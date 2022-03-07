TDC A/S and DKT Holdings ApS: Financial calendar for 2022

TDC A/S

TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2022 as set out below.

8 April

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – March 2022

28 April

Annual Report 2021 public on www.tdcgroup.com

6 May

Interim Financial Statements January – March 2022

8 July

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – June 2022

12 August

Interim Financial Statements January – June 2022

10 October

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – September 2022

9 November

Interim Financial Statements January – September 2022

31 December

End of fiscal year 2022

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment



