TDC A/S and DKT Holdings ApS: Financial calendar for 2022
TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2022 as set out below.
8 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – March 2022
28 April
Annual Report 2021 public on www.tdcgroup.com
6 May
Interim Financial Statements January – March 2022
8 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – June 2022
12 August
Interim Financial Statements January – June 2022
10 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – September 2022
9 November
Interim Financial Statements January – September 2022
31 December
End of fiscal year 2022
Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.
The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
TDC tickers
Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.
