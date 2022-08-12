TDC NET Holding: Interim Financial Report H1 2022
Revenue growth of 0.3% YoY, as increased revenue from mobility services and high-speed broadband more than outweighed lower revenue from legacy products
EBITDA growth of 1.8% YoY, driven by improvements in gross profit margin despite rising costs for, among others, power
Capital expenditures totalled DKK 1,454m, down by 4.0% YoY with continued high investments in fibre rollout and IT applications; 48k new homes were passed with fibre in H1 2022
Halfway through 2022, TDC NET confirms our full-year guidance with a flat revenue development, low single-digit EBITDA growth and an investment level similar to 2021
TDC NET entered a long-term secured infrastructure financing platform of EUR 3.3bn, partly replaced by EUR 500m in Sustainability Linked Notes. In addition, TDC NET obtained bilateral loans of EUR 100m
TDC NET introduced a Fibre Activation Programme to be launched 1 October 2022, to incentivise migration to fibre, and announced changed broadband prices across technologies with effect from 1 January 2023
During the Tour de France in Denmark, TDC NET applied future 5G technologies as part of the network was allocated to high-speed live TV transmissions while large crowds were using the network at the same time
It was announced that CEO Andreas Pfisterer will leave TDC NET. Focus on improving the performance of the company remains
