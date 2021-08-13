U.S. markets closed

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed its non-brokered private placement, as announced on July 8, 2021, through the issuance of 2,000,000 shares (each, a "Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Share and 4,444,444 flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of C$0.675 per FT Share raising proceeds totaling C$4,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Company paid C$160,275 in satisfaction of finder's fees on the Offering.

The Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund the cost of the ongoing exploration programs at the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major holder of mineral claims and mining leases in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. On June 29, 2021, TDG announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For furtherinformation contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659735/TDG-Gold-Corp-Closes-4000000-Private-Placement

