TDG Gold Corp. Engages Investor Relations Services

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSX.V:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce it has retained Mars Investor Relations Inc. ("Mars") a Vancouver-based, full-service investor relations and consulting services company which specializes in the junior mining sector.

Fletcher Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, comments: "The Mars team has a great track record of increasing broad investor awareness particularly to the retail investor audience where we believe TDG's story will really resonate as we look to build rapidly upon our drilling success achieved in 2021."

Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement"), TDG will compensate Mars $180,000 over the 12-month initial term of the Agreement. In addition, TDG will grant Mars 250,000 incentive stock options. Mars and or its affiliates currently hold 595,238 common shares of the Company, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to TDG Gold Corp. and has no other relationship with TDG Gold Corp., except pursuant to the Agreement.

The Mars Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

