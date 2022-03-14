TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 115.5 Metres of 1.27 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface in the Jm Zone, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the assay results from diamond drillholes SH21-019 and SH21-029 drilled within the JM Zone at TDG's former producing Shasta gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") project in the Toodoggone District, B.C. (Figure 1 & Figure 2).

DDH SH21-029 intersected115.5 metres ("m") of 0.77 g/t Au and 39 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag from 4.5 m depth; including, 78.5 m of 0.97 g/t Au and 54 g/t Ag [1.64 g/t AuEq*]

(Full assays from SH21-029 have been published on the TDG website here).

Figure 1. Schematic cross-section of drillhole SH21-029 displaying continuity of downhole mineralization.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq.

Steven Kramar, TDG's Senior Geologist and B.C. Program Lead, commented: "These latest results from our 2021 program continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization across the two main, historically mined zones at Shasta. Hole 29 ended in 1.35 m of 2.56 g/t Au and 45 g/t Ag [3.12 g/t AuEq*] at just 120 m downhole depth and on the fringe of the Shasta Creek Zone - an approximate vertical depth from surface of just over 80 m. In 2022, we intend to follow up on this result and to test Shasta's depth potential."

Figure 2. Plan view of drillhole SH21-029 & SH21-019, JM Zone.

Other key intercepts from the 2021 drilling within the section window are summarised in Table 1 and presented on section, along with drillhole SH21-029 and SH21-019; Figure 3. Drill results for remaining 2021 drillholes are pending analytical results. Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

Story continues

Table 1. Significant Results from the 2021 Drilling in the JM Zone SH21-029 Section

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-029 4.5 120.0 115.5 0.77 39 1.27 incl 4.5 83.0 78.5 0.97 54 1.64 incl 9.0 33.5 24.5 1.39 94 2.57 incl 10.5 22.8 12.3 2.16 137 3.87 incl 19.5 22.8 3.3 4.89 326 8.97 and 112.2 120.0 7.8 0.97 21 1.23 SH21-019 39.5 43.5 4.0 0.62 25 0.93 and 71.0 141.5 70.5 0.27 6 0.34 incl 132.5 134.0 1.5 1.50 34 1.92 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recover is > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

SH21-029 collared into potassic-altered, silicified plagioclase phyric lithic tuff with strongly chloritized and potassic-altered volcanic fragments, containing appreciable concentrations of fine-grained disseminated pyrite. The drillhole continued in volcaniclastic (lithic and crystal tuffs) with similar alteration throughout the entire length of the drillhole. Mineralization is a sulphide assemblage of pyrite-acanthite hosted in quartz and quartz carbonate vein/vein selvages and vein breccias. This style of mineralization and grade is consistent with results seen in SH21-026 (see TDG's February 22, 2022 news release) and demonstrates continuity 40 m south of SH21-026 with an opportunity to continue building a larger mineralized footprint.

Photo 1 presents an example of near-surface vein style and mineralization. In this case, higher concentrations of precious metals correlate to intensity of quartz veining/brecciation (From 19.5 m to 20.4 m; 9.53 g/t Au & 722 g/t Ag; 18.56 g/t AuEq*).

Photo 1. Mineralization encountered in drillhole SH21-029 from 16.86 - 23.66 m; calculated composite (absolute, no cut off) through 19.5 to 22.8 m (3.3 m) of 4.89 g/t Au, 326 g/t Ag [8.97 g/t AuEq*].

Drillhole SH21-029 was drilled to extend historical hole SH89-64 to the edge of the Creek Zone. SH21-029 intersected a long broad width of mineralization throughout the general entirety of the drillhole and ended in 1.35 m of 2.56 g/t Au and 45 g/t Ag [3.12 g/t AuEq*].

Significant intercepts from historical holes adjacent to SH21-029 and SH21-019 are presented in Table 2. All drillholes contained within a +/- 10 m section window are drawn on the section (Figure 3); however, assay data from 2007 was not recovered from previous operators and some noted drillholes (below) had limited display extent and thus significant results appeared off section.

All 2021 drillholes were HQ sized drill core, and historical core are NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 3.

Figure 3. Cross section of drillholes SH21-019 and SH21-029, JM Zone, Shasta.

Table 2. Significant Historical Results from the JM to Creek Zone.

Drillhole % From To Length Au Ag AuEq** Assayed* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH83-05 87 12.2 62.8 50.6 2.72 37 3.18 incl 14.6 19.6 5.0 22.55 260 25.80 SH83-06 82 16.5 37.2 20.7 4.59 89 5.70 incl 16.5 19.8 3.3 14.33 179 16.56 SH83-07 66 20.0 57.3 37.3 1.15 44 1.70 SH84-12 68 35.7 111.6 75.9 1.04 21 1.31 incl 36.7 42.3 5.6 3.42 75 4.36 incl 45.5 48.5 3.0 1.83 67 2.67 incl 74.5 78.3 3.8 2.69 10 2.81 SH87-20 84 25.1 28.8 3.7 2.13 37 2.60 and 36.1 37.1 1.0 1.33 132 2.97 and 65.0 85.8 20.8 0.48 29 0.84 and 97.0 116.1 19.1 0.26 8 0.35 SH89-63 75 26.9 48.2 21.3 0.95 57 1.67 60.9 74.8 13.9 4.59 34 5.01 62.4 63.4 1.0 47.00 22 47.27 SH89-64 95 2.2 62.6 60.4 1.48 75 2.42 incl 2.2 13.7 11.5 3.56 170 5.69 incl 17.2 26.1 8.9 2.23 130 3.86 SH03-01 N/A (Drillhole Mostly Off of Cross Section) SH03-04 32 25.3 37.4 12.1 8.05 124 9.60 incl 25.6 29.3 3.7 23.84 359 28.33 SH03-05 11 26.2 30.8 4.6 2.95 46 3.52 SH04-01 N/A (Drillhole Mostly Off of Cross Section) SH04-02 N/A (Drillhole Mostly Off of Cross Section) SH06-11 N/A (Drillhole Mostly Off of Cross Section) SH06-21 N/A (Drillhole Mostly Off of Cross Section) SH07-09 NO ASSAY DATA AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME SH07-10 SH07-11 SH07-12 * "% Assayed" is the assayed portion of the drillhole in the historical database compared to total length. **Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1 g/t AuEq. *** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is calculated to be > 90 %. ****Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Table 3. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH21-029 621,023 6,347,493 240 -46 120 SH21-019 621,068 6,347,532 240 -45 167

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 4, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 4. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-029 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-019 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A N/A

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are ‘preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692830/TDG-Gold-Corp-Intersects-1155-Metres-of-127-gt-Gold-Equivalent-from-Surface-in-the-Jm-Zone-Shasta-Project-Toodoggone-District-BC



