U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,556.00
    +43.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,595.00
    +253.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,924.75
    +190.25 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.30
    +19.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9340
    -0.0200 (-1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    20.59
    -2.27 (-9.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4090
    -0.1390 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,943.09
    +302.24 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.76
    -7.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.32
    +56.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

TDS and UScellular to release fourth quarter operating results and host conference call on Feb. 18, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TDS
    Watchlist
  • TDS-PU
  • TDS-PV
  • USM

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their fourth quarter operating results conference call on Feb 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on February 17, 2022 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-fourth-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-feb-18-2022-301478735.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Today Is the Day Facebook Stock May Finally Stop Falling

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • US Ecology stock rockets after Republic Services buyout deal for a 70% premium

    Shares of US Ecology Inc. soared 67.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the provider of environmental services announced an agreement to be acquired by Republic Services Inc. in a deal valued at $2.2 billion, including $700 million in debt. Under terms of the deal, US Ecology shareholders will receive $48 in cash for each US Ecology share they own, which represents a 70.4% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $28.17. That price implies a market capitalization for US Ecology of $1.51 billio

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • CVS Earnings Topped Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Spikes as Earnings and Forecast Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy shares were soaring Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. Enphase (ticker: ENPH ) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents a share, topping expectations for 59 cents a share, on record revenue of $412.7 million, which beat estimates for $400.2 million. Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 40.2% for the quarter.

  • Disney’s Earnings Are Today. Parks and Streaming Are Key.

    The results will be a chance for the company to deliver on the upbeat thesis shared by many boosters for the stock.

  • JPMorgan estimates bitcoin's fair value

    Strategists at the investment bank calculated the 'fair value' of the crypto world's so-called liquid gold.

  • This fund sold out of Facebook’s parent and PayPal before their earnings disasters. Here’s what it bought instead.

    It isn't an easy environment for a growth fund. Sometimes it's best to just avoid the worst performers.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • 3 Reasons Activision Blizzard's Sale to Microsoft Is a Masterstroke

    Investors didn't understand how perfect this deal was until Activision released its fourth-quarter financial results.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Rebound After Slumping on Pfizer’s Outlook

    Shares of vaccine makers rebound Wednesday after Pfizer's 2022 sales guidance fell short of Wall Street's bullish expectations.