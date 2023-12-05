TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Fell on the United Auto Workers Strike

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After a robust first half of the year, the S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% through the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is a connectivity and sensor solutions manufacturer. On December 4, 2023, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stock closed at $131.00 per share. One-month return of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was 4.77%, and its shares gained 8.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has a market capitalization of $40.712 billion.

"TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) traded lower, along with other automotive suppliers, due to media speculation surrounding the United Auto Workers strike. Major U.S. original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) could temporarily shut down production if an agreement is not reached soon."

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) at the end of third quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

