TE Connectivity named among 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies

·3 min read

Ethisphere has honored company's legacy of ethical business practices for eight years

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been named as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

TE Connectivity has ranked among the 2022 World&#39;s Most Ethical Companies.
TE Connectivity has ranked among the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

TE has earned the recognition eight years in a row, ranking this year among 136 honorees, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"As we work toward of purpose of creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future, it is critical that we achieve success in a way that aligns with our core values of integrity, accountability, teamwork and innovation," said TE CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our ethical practices are something we take great pride in and also something we see as a competitive advantage. It's important to us that our customers, partners, owners and employees trust that we will operate ethically and in alignment with our values."

TE offers a variety of resources to ensure employees understand the company's values, including Ethical Connections, a tool that enables managers to facilitate discussions about ethical dilemmas with their teams, as well as annual ethics training for all employees.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to TE Connectivity for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

ABOUT THE ETHISPHERE INSTITUTE
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-named-among-2022-worlds-most-ethical-companies-301502673.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

