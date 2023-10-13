TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.59

TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (NYSE:TEL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.59 on 1st of December. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

TE Connectivity's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, TE Connectivity's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.84 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. TE Connectivity has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

TE Connectivity Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 15 TE Connectivity analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

