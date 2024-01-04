TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.59

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will pay a dividend of $0.59 on the 1st of March. This makes the dividend yield 1.7%, which is above the industry average.

TE Connectivity's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, TE Connectivity's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 49.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. TE Connectivity has seen earnings per share falling at 3.7% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On TE Connectivity's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is TE Connectivity not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

