TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (NYSE:TEL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.65 on 7th of June. This makes the dividend yield 1.8%, which is above the industry average.

TE Connectivity's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, TE Connectivity's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 13.3%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 28%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

TE Connectivity May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.4% per year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We Really Like TE Connectivity's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that TE Connectivity is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for TE Connectivity (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing.

