TE Connectivity to report second quarter financial results on April 21, 2021

·1 min read
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 before trading begins on April 21, 2021. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)
TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com

  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (866) 211-4092, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (647) 689-6620.

  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 21, 2021.

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-april-21-2021-301259395.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

