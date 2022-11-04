U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

TE Connectivity’s (TE) Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) M8 Hybrid Solution Now in Stock at Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics
·2 min read

Using only one pair of copper wires, the M8 Hybrid solution provides data transfer and power over ethernet in a compact package

TE Connectivity's (TE) Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) M8 Hybrid Solution Now in Stock at Heilind Electronics

TE Connectivity’s Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) M8 hybrid Cordset Solution offers dual purpose connectivity for data and power in a small form factor.
TE Connectivity’s Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) M8 hybrid Cordset Solution offers dual purpose connectivity for data and power in a small form factor.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE, now offers the Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) M8 hybrid as part of its full line of TE Connectivity connectors.

Designed for even the most demanding IoT and networking tasks, TE’s SPE provides a single, open, scalable Ethernet-based network within an automation system. In the past, multiple wires for fast 100 Mbps ethernet and even more wires for Gbps ethernet were required. Now with SPE, only two wires are needed for data and power. PoDL, power over data line, significantly reduces complexity, costs and the number of connectors needed.

The M8 hybrid scalable solution provides power transmission over a separate wire, with data transmission speeds up to 1Gb/s and power delivery up to 400W. At 1000m, the TE M8 hybrid cordset can reach speeds of 10Mb/s.

This dual data and power solution creates more flexibility for powering devices, while no special circuitry is required.

Applications of the SPE M8 hybrid include industrial automation, sensor/actuator networks, robotics, machinery and more.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about TE's Single Pair Ethernet M8 Hybrid Solution.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. The broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Attachment

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com


