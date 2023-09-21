TE Connectivity's (NYSE:TEL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of December to $0.59. This takes the dividend yield to 1.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

See our latest analysis for TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, TE Connectivity's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.84 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. TE Connectivity has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for TE Connectivity's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like TE Connectivity's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 15 TE Connectivity analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.