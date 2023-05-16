Your tea could taste better. Here’s how to make the perfect cup.

Enjoying a nice cup of tea is a time-honored routine around the world. Not only is drinking tea a relaxing and refreshing pastime, but tea is an endlessly versatile beverage with so many different varieties available, each with its own unique flavor and aroma. But if you’re a tea-time newbie and find yourself simply dunking any old tea bag in hot water water and steeping haphazardly, you could be missing out on tons of flavor and the chance to experience tea-drinking bliss. There are a few key factors that can affect the taste of tea, including the type of tea, the water temperature, the steeping time, and the method of sweetening. Here’s how to make what the Brits call a perfect "cuppa" with 7 easy tips that will maximize your tea’s potential.

How to make the perfect cup of tea

Great tea starts with fresh, filtered water. Don’t ever re-boil water. When you re-boil, the water has less oxygen which will make your tea taste weak. Instead of tea bags, try upgrading to loose-leaf tea. Loose-leaf tea uses less packaging, so it's more sustainable. It also has a more robust flavor. Tip: Making loose-leaf tea is a lot more fun with a tea infuser, and is generally less messy than tea bags. To reach the maximum flavor potential when using loose-leaf tea, use one teaspoon of leaves for every cup. Don’t let the water get too hot. Remove water right when it starts boiling for optimal flavor. Check the suggested steep time on your tea’s packaging. Different tea has a different steep time for optimal flavor. Set a timer when you start steeping so you can pull your infuser at the ideal moment. Before you pour the cup of tea, pre-heat your mug by swirling it with hot water. Instead of sweetening the tea with granulated sugar, make your own simple syrup to sweeten your tea more uniformly without the grittiness. To make simple syrup at home, heat equal parts sugar and water until the sugar is dissolved, then add to the tea to taste.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make the perfect cup of tea with 7 easy tips