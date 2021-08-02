U.S. markets closed

Tea Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tea market is set to grow by USD 13.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Tea Market by Product, Application, and Geographic - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities with Tea Market by Product, Application, and Geographic - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
Download Free Sample Report

The tea market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tea Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tea Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geographic

  • Distribution channel

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40978

Tea Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the tea market in the Soft Drinks industry include Associated British Foods, Hain Celestial, ITO EN, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Barry's Tea, Bettys & Taylors Group, Bigelow Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea, Nestlé, Starbucks, and The Republic of Tea. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Tea Market size

  • Tea Market trends

  • Tea Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Tea Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tea market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the tea market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tea market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Instant Coffee Market- The instant coffee market is segmented by product (spray-dried and freeze-dried) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Smoothies Market- The smoothies market is segmented by product (fruit-based, dairy-based, and others), type (out of home and at home), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Black tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Green tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arteasans Beverages LLC

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • ITO EN Ltd.

  • Nestlé SA

  • Numi Inc.

  • Starbucks Corp.

  • Tata Global Beverages

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • The Republic of Tea

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/tea-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tea-market-2020-2024-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecasttechnavio-301345369.html

SOURCE Technavio

