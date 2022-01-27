U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.64
    +48.71 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,635.73
    +467.64 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,625.96
    +83.84 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,971.35
    -5.12 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -38.30 (-2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -1.12 (-4.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    -0.0100 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4580
    +0.7980 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,584.82
    -1,694.94 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.62
    +18.12 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Tea Market to generate $68.95 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Prevalence of tea consumption culture, different health benefits of tea, increase in awareness about weight loss, and expanding retail sector propel the growth of the global tea market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tea Market by Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, and Others), Packaging (Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminum Tins, and Tea Bags), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, And Others) and Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global tea industry generated $55.14 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $68.95 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Prevalence of tea consumption culture, different health benefits of tea, increase in awareness about weight loss, and expanding retail sector propel the growth of the global tea market. However, varying prices of raw material restrain the market growth. Contrarily, reduced demand for carbonated drinks and advent of new flavors create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2296

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Production activities have been halted due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, there have been raw material unavailability and disruptions in supply chain, which in turn, hampered production.

  • The online stores put a hold on delivery services with lockdown restrictions imposed by government to limit the spread. Moreover, the demand-supply gap widened as health-conscious people required green tea and different types of teas.

  • Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores were closed or opened for a specific period of time as per government regulations. With lockdown restrictions put off, production activities and physical stores began their operations.

The green tea segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis type, the green tea segment contributed the largest market share in 2019, accounted for nearly one-third of the global tea market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to health benefits such as enhanced digestion, improved heart & mental health, benefits of weight loss, and innovative advertisements and celebrity endorsements. The report also discusses segments such as black tea, fruit/herbal tea, oolong tea, and others.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment to maintain its lead position by 2027

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held more than one-third of the global tea market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to presence of wide variety of products, surge in footfall in emerging nations, and one-stop solution offered by them. However, the online stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to discounts and convenience offered by these online channels.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2027, North America to grow steadily

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share of the global tea market, and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to advent of tea culture in countries such as China, India, and Japan along with surge in popularity of black tea with its health benefits. However, North America is estimated to witness the second-highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2296

Leading market players

  • Associated British Foods Plc.

  • Barry's Tea Limited

  • Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

  • ITO EN, Ltd.

  • Mcleod Russel India Limited

  • Nestle S.A.

  • TaeTea

  • Tata Global Beverages

  • The Republic of Tea, Inc.

  • Unilever Group

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

North America Green Tea Leaves Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Tea Tree Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018–2025

Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tea-market-to-generate-68-95-bn-globally-by-2027-at-6-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301469921.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Market check: Stocks rise in early trading, Tesla shares fall, Robinhood declines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Plummeting on the Guidance.

    Stock in robotics and semiconductor test equipment maker Teradyne plummets on a first-quarter outlook well below Wall Street estimates.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories with Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment tereminals, AMD gets clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • Tesla earnings: Analyst explains 3 things that were ‘a bit cautious’ in the report

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Tesla, supply chain issues, EV market caps, and the 2022 outlook for the demand of Tesla vehicles.

  • Netflix stock up after Ackman’s hedge fund takes stake, Intel shares slump, McDonald’s slips

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stocks moving in early trading: Netflix, Intel, and McDonald's.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

    One to consider is Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the online pinboard and social media business that describes itself as a "visual discovery engine." Pinterest's stock hit a 52-week low of $27.75 on Jan. 24, and remains around $28. While a bearish outlook toward Pinterest is understandable, there's a reason for the drop-off in users, and Pinterest possesses qualities that make it compelling for investors with an eye toward the long term.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Tesla Drops as Musk Delays Models Due to Supply-Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s shares fell after the company pushed back introductions of new models to next year, wagering the best way to continue expanding sales in the face of supply-chain challenges will be to further leverage a narrow lineup of big sellers.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Rebound as Dip Buyers