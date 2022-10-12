Tea Market Size to Grow by USD 19.48 Bn, New Product Launches to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tea market will be driven by factors such as new product launches. The preference of consumers is shifting from regular tea products to beneficial products such as antioxidants and herbal tea. Vendors are launching new and innovative products, such as new variants of tea, to expand their existing tea product portfolio. This helps in increasing sales volume and market share. Therefore, new product launches are expected to propel the growth of the tea market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tea Market 2022-2026

The tea market size is expected to grow by USD 19.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Tea Market: Market Trend

The premiumization of functional tea products is one of the key trends in the market. Vendors are offering a wide range of products with varying qualities and flavors and at different prices and volumes. Consumers prefer high-quality products that contain organic or natural ingredients with health benefits. Premium products such as organic functional tea and herbal tea are marked with USDA, which ensures the organic quality of the product. Consumers' engagement is largely driven by premium products. Vendors are offering single packages with different tea flavors to increase the adoption of premium tea products among consumers. Therefore, the premiumization of tea products is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Tea Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the tea market by product (black tea, green tea, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as the production and consumption of black tea. The region will account for 61% of the growth of the global market, with China, Japan, and India being the key countries. China is one of the major manufacturers and exporters of green tea across the world, while India is one of the major manufacturers and exporters of black tea. Other prominent markets for tea in APAC include Japan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Therefore, the tea market in APAC is expected to witness an accelerating year-over-year growth rate during the forecast period. Global and regional vendors of tea are increasing their consumer base in APAC by increasing their e-commerce activities, particularly through third-party online players, such as Amazon.com Inc (Amazon). The major e-commerce players operating in APAC include Amazon, eBay Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Green Tea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The green tea market share is expected to increase to USD 5.48 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Tonic Water Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the tonic water market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 617.62 million.

Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apeejay Surrendra Group, Akbar Brothers Pvt Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, Barrys Tea, Davids Tea Inc., Fukujuen Co. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., M.M.Ispahani LTD., Mcleod Russel India Ltd., Mighty Leaf Tea Canada, Nestle SA, Numi Inc., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Tim Hortons USA Inc., Unilever PLC, WISSOTZKY INC, and Yunnan Dayi Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Black tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Green tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Associated British Foods Plc

10.4 Barrys Tea

10.5 ITO EN Ltd.

10.6 Mcleod Russel India Ltd.

10.7 Nestle SA

10.8 Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

10.9 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

10.10 The Republic of Tea Inc.

10.11 Unilever PLC

10.12 Yunnan Dayi Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/top-drivers-for-teamarket

Global Tea Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tea-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-48-bn-new-product-launches-to-drive-growth---technavio-301646000.html

SOURCE Technavio