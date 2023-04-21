Tea Processing Equipment Market Size worth USD 3.11 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tea processing equipment market size is projected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2030 from its value USD 2.24 billion in 2022, at CAGR of 4.4% during forecast period.

Pune, India, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tea processing equipment market size was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.31 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Tea processing equipment completes essential tasks such as withering, sorting, fermenting, rolling, and drying. Tea manufacturers use orthodox tea machines, tea sorting equipment, tea drying equipment, CTC tea processing equipment, fiber extractors, tea powder grinding, and tea grading equipment on a daily basis. It is used highly for commercial purposes, which are set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Tea Processing Equipment Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Developments - January 2023: George Steuart Teas unveiled a tea processing and packaging plant in Sri Lanka, which has the processing capacity of 18 Mnkgs of teas yearly.

Request FREE Sample of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tea-processing-equipment-market-107437

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Steelsworth (India)

Marshall Fowler Engineers (India)

Kawasaki Kiko (Japan)

Bharat Engineering Works (India)

G.K Tea Industries (India)

Mesco Equipment Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Quanzhou Deli Agroforestrial Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

T & I Global Ltd. (India)

Anxi Yongxing Tea Machinery Co. (China)

Workson Industries (India)

Nova Hightech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

GEM Machinery & Allied Services (India)

Noble Procetech Engineers (India)

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Shortages Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic created supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. This created halt on ocean freight, air freight, land transport, and all other transportation. Due to the cooler-than-usual weather and labor shortage, leaf plucking in 60% of the tea-producing countries was disrupted.

Story continues

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tea-processing-equipment-market-107437

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR 4.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.11 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.24 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Processing Technique, By Processing Component, By Tea Type, By Region Growth Drivers Government Initiatives and Advancements in Technology to Drive the Market Growth

Drivers and Restraints:

Government Initiatives and Advancements in Technology to Propel Market Growth

Government initiatives and advancements in technology are projected to drive the tea processing equipment market growth. Many governments have been actively supporting the tea processing industry which has helped to increase the market share. There has been a constant evolution with new technologies and innovations. This has led to an increase in demand for high-tech tea processing equipment, which can improve the quality of tea, reduce processing time and cost, and increase efficiency.

However, competition from low-cost countries and lack of skilled labor to impede market expansion.

Segments Analysis:

CTC Tea Processing to Hold a Major Share Due to High Usage

According to processing technique, the market is bifurcated into CTC tea processing machine and orthodox tea processing machine. CTC tea processing machine segment to hold the largest share as it is a modern, highly automated tea processing method involving machines to crush, tear, and curl tea leaves.

Tea Sorting Equipment Segment to Lead as it Offers Consistent Quality and Flavor

According to processing component, the market is divided into tea sorting equipment, tea powder grinding, tea rolling machine, fermenting machine, and tea drying equipment. Tea sorting equipment is set to dominate as it helps ensure consistent quality and flavor in the final product.

Black Tea to Sustain Largest Share Owing to Surging Demand

According to tea type, the market is divided into black tea, green tea, and others (oolong, white, and other flavored teas). Black tea segment is set to dominate due to increasing demand globally due to beneficial chemicals formed on the leaves. Therefore, black tea is popular among health-conscious individuals.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/tea-processing-equipment-market-107437

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dictate Market Share as it has the Largest Tea Producing Countries

Asia Pacific is expected to hold majority part in the tea processing equipment market share due to the presence of largest tea producers. China and India are the largest tea producing countries, which help in the demand for the processing equipment. China is set to dominate in the region due to high population and increasing green tea demand.

North America has a steady growth due to the growing demand for high-quality tea and tea-based beverages such as iced tea, bubble tea, and specialty teas.

South America is anticipated to show stable growth as the region has a range of climates and tea-growing regions in the countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

The Europe market is set to grow steadily due to the increasing popularity of green tea. Growing trend to use organic and sustainability-sourced teas is driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Upgrading Technologies in Existing Machines by the Key Players to Propel Market Progress

The market players have been upgrading their product portfolios with new products and technologies. In August 2021, GEA introduced a high capacity output equipment, XTRU Twin 140 extruder. This equipment will give the flexibility to produce a wide range of products.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/tea-processing-equipment-market-107437

Table of Content:



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Tea Processing Equipment Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Tea Processing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Processing Technique (USD) CTC Tea Processing Machine Orthodox Tea Processing Machine By Process Component (USD) Tea Sorting Equipment Tea Powder Grinding Tea Rolling Machine Fermenting Machine Tea Drying Equipment By Tea Type (USD) Black Tea Green Tea Others (Oolong Tea, Yellow Tea, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Tea Processing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030

Continued...

Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/tea-processing-equipment-market-107437

Read Related Reports:

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Updates 2023

Cutting Equipment Market 2023 Trends & Analysis

Packaging Testing Equipment Market Latest updates & Growth

Waste Sorting Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast

Milking Equipment Market Share and Regional Analysis

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them in addressing various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390



U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



