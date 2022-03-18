Tea Time With Tarryn Distributes Unique Watercolour Art Across Canada

HAMILTON, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tea Time With Tarryn is proud to announce that those who are looking for locally-made watercolour art can now order prints, stationery, stickers, and more online for distribution across Canada. A Toronto-based artist, Tarryn Hayley offers those who value high-quality art the opportunity to support a local artist and fill their home with bright, nature-inspired watercolours.

All art is made in-house from start to finish and has a five-star guarantee. And if you're looking for a custom piece, Tarryn is happy to collaborate. Choose from art prints, cards, stickers, and original watercolour paintings at teatimewithtarryn.ca/shop .

One of the things that makes Tea Time With Tarryn art stand out is her unique watercolour maps, something that not many Toronto artists offer. Decorate your home with watercolour maps of Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Alberta, or all of Canada. Every piece of art from Tea Time With Tarryn is imbued in a love of the local Canadian landscape, and that extends to her maps.

It's no secret that customers are loving Tarryn's work. Michael D. says, "Tarryn's artwork is amazing and looks fantastic on my walls, kitchen counters, and even one in the bar area…the prints are of high quality!" These watercolour prints are in high demand, and Tarryn is known for her high quality of work.

Learn more about how you can brighten up your home with local art from Tea Time With Tarryn: teatimewithtarryn.ca

About Tea Time With Tarryn:

For Tarryn, art is more than just an expression. Her preferred medium is watercolour, and finds taming the free-spirited medium to be both challenging and rewarding. As a self-taught artist, she is proud to be able to share her work with her community and customers across Canada. Find out more at teatimewithtarryn.ca .

Contact:

Tarryn Hayley

teatimewithtarryn@gmail.com

905-746-0227

