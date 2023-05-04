Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: 11 best gift baskets for the special teachers in your life

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets:

When it comes to showing up for your favorite educators during Teacher Appreciation Week this year (May 8-12), a great gift can truly make a lasting impression. One teacher gift idea that is sure to hit the mark is a thoughtfully curated gift basket. Gift baskets are not only versatile, but they can also be customized to suit your teacher's unique preferences and interests. Whether it's for Teacher Appreciation Week, the end of the school year or a birthday gift from the whole class, a gift basket is a thoughtful gesture that conveys gratitude and makes any teacher feel truly valued and appreciated.

To help you find the best gift ideas for teachers, we've researched and compiled a list of the best gift basket retailers. These gift baskets are carefully crafted with high-quality items that are sure to impress and delight. From gourmet snacks to indulgent treats, there is something for every teacher's taste and preference.

1. For the teacher who deserves a break: Harry White Wine and Cookies

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Cheryl’s cookies and wine

Most teachers these days are stressed with everything they need to do, but we all know one who has always gone above and beyond in spite of the expectations. Wine is the ultimate gift for a teacher, and this Harry & David gift basket comes with cookies as well. Cheryl’s cookies come in three flavors: four classic sugar, four buttercream-frosted vanilla and four buttercream-frosted lemon burst, all perfectly paired with Harry & David’s 2021 Moscato. Psst, you can also take 20% off your order through Sunday, May 14 using promo code TAKE20 at checkout.

$50 at Harry & David

2. For the world history teacher: Bokksu Snack Box

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Bokksu

Everyone loves snacks, but the world history teacher deserves snacks that have their own little story. Inside each Bokksu box, you'll find 20 to 22 carefully curated Japanese snacks, candies and a tea pairing, all centered around a fun cultural theme. The accompanying 24-page Culture Guide Magazine provides detailed information about each product's origin, flavors, and even common allergens, adding an educational element to the experience. You can choose to get this box as a one-time gift, or go above and beyond and purchase your teacher a subscription.

$65 at Bokksu

3. For the chocolate-lover: Chocolate Covered Thank You Berries

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Gourmet Gift Baskets chocolate covered strawberries

Chocolate covered strawberries are the perfect springtime gift. These luscious treats combine the natural sweetness of ripe strawberries with the decadence of rich, creamy chocolate, creating a delightful and indulgent treat that's hard to resist. These 12 strawberries are hand-crafted with white chocolate letters that spell out “Thanks” for a genuine and delicious display of gratitude.

$44 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

4. For the one with the snack drawer: Harry & David Snack Basket

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: A Harry & David snack basket

The best teachers always have a drawer dedicated to their snack collection—whether or not they share the snacks is of no consequence. This Harry & David snack basket is the perfect gift to refill their snack drawer or provide them with on-the-go treats. This thoughtfully curated basket includes a delicious assortment of goodies such as popcorn, mixed nuts, dried fruit, and more. All snacks come neatly packed in a beautiful woven sea-grass basket, adding a touch of elegance to any teacher's desk or classroom. You can also save 20% on this basket through Sunday, May 14 using promo code TAKE20 at checkout.

$50 at Harry & David

5. For the movie fanatic: Popcorn Tin

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Cheryl's Thank You popcorn tin

Have a teacher who is always making movie references? This classically designed popcorn tin is filled with fresh, crunchy popcorn that's popped to perfection. The popcorn comes in three flavors: butter, cheese and caramel, and all flavors are perfect for snacking during class or bringing along for movie night. The iconic red-and-white-striped tin has “Thank You” written on the front to display your gratitude for your teacher.

$30 at Cheryl's

6. For any teacher: Simply Edible Bouquet

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Simply Edible Bouquet

You can’t go wrong with a stunning Edible Arrangement. The Simply Edible Bouquet is affordable and is beautiful with flower-shaped fruits. This arrangement also features a chocolate-covered apple donut to satisfy a stronger sweet tooth. The fruit in the arrangement includes honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple and strawberries.

$44 at Edible Arrangements

7. For the teacher who is always energized: Coffee and Tea Gift Box

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Sugarwish coffee and tea box

Sugarwish makes it easy to pick exactly what your giftee likes. The company offers a list of choices for every item, so you can pick the coffee roast and type of tea in this gift box. They also offer options for biscotti to go with the coffee and tea, making it a thoughtful gift for the teacher who needs an afternoon boost with a snack and tea. There’s a range of sizes, with a minimum of two items and maximum of 24.

From $25 at Sugarwish

8. For the teacher who does it all: Teacher Appreciation Basket

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Teacher Appreciation gift basket

This Teacher Appreciation Basket from Amazon covers all bases: It includes a bookmark that features printed words of thanks for the teacher and accompanied by metal pendant accessories; a vacuum insulation wine tumbler, a stone coaster and a bag for goodies that is labeled “Teacher’s Survival Kit.” The highlight is the vacuum insulation wine tumbler. The tumbler keeps beverages hot or cold for longer with its insulated double-wall technology, and keeps drinks cold for 9-plus hours and hot for more than 3 hours. The basket comes gift wrapped and looks perfect for leaving it on a teacher’s desk.

$27 at Amazon

9. For the one who needs a little self care: Self Care Basket

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: A self-care gift basket

Self care is important both in and outside the classroom, and this elegant gift box gives your teacher some cozy ideas. It comes with a gift card that you can personalize and write in to go along with your gift, as well as a beautiful cream throw blanket, a succulent for their desk, a mug, chocolate bar, gold spoon and beverage of choice (hot chocolate, coffee or tea). When opened, this gift box is gorgeous and classic—it will certainly be appreciated.

$56 at Etsy

10. For the tea-drinker: Numi Tea Flat Pack

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Numi Tea Flat Pack

The Numi Tea gift basket is a stunning collection that comes with a beautifully designed glass carafe and four delightful boxes of teas. This gift set is perfect for the discerning teacher who appreciates the invigorating taste of black tea in the morning and the soothing benefits of green tea in the afternoon. The carafe is also perfect for keeping in one hand while teaching without any spills.

$40 at 1-800-Baskets

11. For the teacher always hungry for lunch: Nuts Gift Box

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets: Bonnie and Pop gift basket of nuts

Nuts are a nutritious and thoughtful gift for any occasion, and this gourmet nut variety gift pack is no exception. These will keep your teacher full before the lunch bell rings, and thisgift box offers a dazzling assortment of gourmet nuts, including chili con lemon pistachios, glazed pecans, salted cashews, tamari almonds, cranberry health mix and sweet and savory mix. You can also include a personalized message by checking the "This is a gift" box at checkout, allowing teachers to receive a heartfelt note along with the delicious assortment of nuts.

$33 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Teacher Appreciation Week gift basket ideas