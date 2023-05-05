Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Discounts and deals include free food, drinks and other discounts

With the end of the school year approaching, teachers are being recognized with specials at retailers and restaurants across the U.S. for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt began the effort to create Teacher Appreciation Week and National Teachers Day when she urged Congress in 1953 of the need for a day recognizing teachers, according to School Specialty. National Teacher Day was initially celebrated on March 7, but in 1984 was moved to May. At that time the National Parent Teacher Association began calling the entire first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week.

"Teachers play a critical role in driving the success of our children’s education and lives," The National Parent Teacher Association says. "They are the ones who inspire and guide our kids to become future leaders, innovators and problem solvers." The organization has ideas on how to thank a teacher on its website.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week?

There's some disagreement about when Teacher Appreciation Week occurs, with the National Education Association and National Parent Teacher Association observing it May 8-May 12, while some states and school districts started celebrating it this week.

During the actual week of recognition, there's usually a National Teachers Day, which some celebrated May 2. But the National Day Calendar and Calenderpedia, places the day of observation as May 9, the first Tuesday of the first full week in May.

When can teachers get deals for Teacher Appreciation Week?

Teachers, whenever you want to celebrate, there's plenty of deals. There's also deals for National Nurses Week, May 6-12. And don't forget Cinco de Mayo, which also means plenty of food and drink deals.

Biggby Coffee National Teacher and National Nurses Week deals

Through May 6, teachers and nurses get a free $1.99 hot or iced 16 ounce drink of their choice at Biggby Coffee. (Nurses must show ID.)

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes National Teacher and National Nurses Week deals

Through May 6, teachers and nurses get a free Little Moo shake at Mooyah Burgers with any purchase (show your teacher or nurse ID when ordering).

Office Depot and OfficeMax teacher appreciation deals

Now through July 1, Teachers with a free Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards membership can get 30% back in bonus rewards on qualifying in-store purchases. Just present the appropriate coupon available online at officedepot.com/rewardsoffers, a valid teacher ID, and your Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards Member number at checkout.

Staples Teacher Appreciation Week deals 2023

Teachers get $30 back in Staples Rewards when they spend $100 or more in stores from May 7 to May 13. Teachers can also get $15 off signs, banners, and posters when they spend $75 or more, and $10 off document printing when spending $40 or more (both deals expires May 27).

Want to help your local school and teachers? Join Staples Classroom Rewards Program to earn 5% back on in-store purchases to give to a local teacher or school, as well as 5% back in Staples Rewards.

Crocs, Michaels, Xfinity, Sleep Number deals for teachers with SheerID

Third-party verification service SheerID, which collects information that assists in verifying eligibility, has a slew of exclusive teacher deals with partners including Asics, Crocs, Dockers, L.L. Bean, Michaels, Peloton, Vineyard Vines and Sleep Number. Find teacher deals at Sheerid.com/shoppers/teacherdeals.

Teacher deals from Samsung, Verizon, DirecTV with ID.me

Another verification service, ID.me, has partnered with brands including Adidas, DirecTV, Hotels.com, Ray-Ban, Samsung, Sam's Club, Saucony, Under Armour and Verizon Wireless to confirm eligibility for teacher discounts. See the list of businesses at Shop.id.me/teacher.

Firehouse Subs' free sandwich deal for teachers

Firehouse Subs will give teachers nationwide any free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and drink, May 8-May 12. Any medium sub is eligible, including the limited-time Smokin’ Triple Stack sub.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery's Teacher Appreciation Week deal

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is giving teachers 20% off meals May 8 to May 12 when they present a valid teacher ID and are members of the restaurant's E-Club rewards program (join prior to May 8; the offer can be used multiple times during the week).

Potbelly Sandwich deals for National Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week

Potbelly will give teachers and nurses a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they purchase an entrée May 6 through May 12. Just show your work ID or badge when ordering any entrée (sandwich, salad, soup, or pick your pair; in-shop orders only).

Sonic Teacher Appreciation Week free cheeseburger deal, DonorsChoose donation match

Sonic is giving all those enrolled in its Teachers’ Circle Rewards program a free cheeseburger with any purchase from May 9 to May 16 made online or in the Sonic App. Any teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 school or degree-granting university can use the app to sign up for Teachers’ Circle and get exclusive rewards; get verified before May 9 for the free cheeseburger deal.

Also on May 9, the Sonic Foundation will match 50% of public donations – up to $1.5 million – to education non-profit group DonorsChoose. (A portion of proceeds for every drink, slush and shake sold goes to the Sonic Foundation, which has donated more than $24 million to funding U.S. classrooms since 2009.)

Those who want to donate can text GIVE to 31869 and receive a direct link to a teacher’s classroom in their local community. Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) is a celebrity spokesperson for the campaign. “Public school teachers have dedicated their lives to inspiring America’s youth, and we must ensure they have all the tools they need as they shape the hearts and minds of our children,” she said in a statement.

McDonald's teacher appreciation 2022 deals

McDonald’s doesn’t have a national Teacher Appreciation Week deal, but some locations have regional or local deals over the week. Check with your McDonald’s to see if there is a local offer for teachers. And also check the app for other deals including free fries.

Whataburger Teacher Appreciation Week breakfast deal

Educators can get free breakfast entrées from May 8 to May 12. During the week from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., teachers get a free breakfast entrée plus a Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. They also get a 25% discount on all items in the Whatastore with code WHATATEACHER23.

More than 55 teachers who were nominated by their peers and community members, will be awarded a $1,000 grant for their schools, totaling more than $70,000 to support teachers communities within Whataburger's 14-state footprint.

Buffalo Wild Wings $1 boneless wings deal

Whether you are a teacher or not, any customer who orders a burger at Buffalo Wild Wings can get six boneless wings for just $1 more, through May 30.

