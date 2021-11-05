U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4000
    -0.3500 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,050.66
    -343.26 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Teaching robots to socialize

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Politeness doesn’t really amount to much when you’re programmed to get from point A to point B. But if robots are going to play an increased role in human society, questions arise around how precisely they’ll get along with the rest of us.

“Robots will live in our world soon enough and they really need to learn how to communicate with us on human terms,” MIT CSAIL research scientist Boris Katz said in a statement tied to a new research paper. “They need to understand when it is time for them to help and when it is time for them to see what they can do to prevent something from happening.”

The team calls the paper, “the first very serious attempt for understanding what it means for humans and machines to interact socially.” The validity of such a claim may be up for dispute; the problem it’s attempting to solve in a very early stage is no doubt one roboticists will increasingly consider as robots begin to play an outsized role in our lives.

Researchers conducted tests in a simulated environment, to develop what they deemed “realistic and predictable” interactions between robots. In the simulation, one robot watches another perform a task, attempts to determine the goal and then either attempts to help or hamper it in that task.

“We have opened a new mathematical framework for how you model social interaction between two agents,” fellow project lead Ravi Tejwani said in a statement. “If you are a robot, and you want to go to location X, and I am another robot and I see that you are trying to go to location X, I can cooperate by helping you get to location X faster. That might mean moving X closer to you, finding another better X, or taking whatever action you had to take at X. Our formulation allows the plan to discover the ‘how’; we specify the ‘what’ in terms of what social interactions mean mathematically.”

The model is currently a relatively simple 2D simulation. The team is working to move toward a 3D version, while adding a neural network-based robot planner to increase the speed with which the robots learn from these actions.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Hires Tesla’s Autopilot Software Director for Car Effort

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., bolstering its car-development efforts, hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc. who drew controversy this year for remarks about that company’s Autopilot feature. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 5th, 2021

    After a bearish day for the majors on Thursday, a move through Thursday’s highs would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Square’s ‘dreaded Cash App deceleration’ is met by calls to keep the faith

    Square Inc. shares declined 4% Friday after the payment-technology company posted a slowdown in its Cash App consumer-facing business, but many analysts saw plenty of opportunities for the company to build new momentum with its mobile wallet.

  • Amazon seeks U.S. approval to deploy 4,500 additional satellites for internet project

    Amazon.com is seeking approval from U.S. communications regulators to deploy more than 4,500 additional satellites as part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet to areas around the world that lack high-speed service. Amazon had said previously it planned to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper program. Late on Thursday it asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to deploy a total of 7,774 satellites for the project.

  • Nvidia Analyst Hikes Price Target By 30% On $10B Opportunity Presented By The Metaverse

    Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading at record high levels on Thursday. The Nvidia Analyst: Well Fargo Securities analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia and bumped up the price target from $245 to $320. The Nvidia Thesis: NVIDIA Omniverse is a key enabler/platform for the development of the Metaverse across a wide range of vertical apps—industrial, manufacturing, design & engineering and autonomous vehicles/robotics, Rakers said in a note. Nvidia's Omniver

  • Column: As 5G wireless arrives, older phones are about to become roadkill

    The rollout of super-fast 5G mobile networks will be completed next year. As 3G networks are shut down, older phones will become obsolete.

  • Shiba Inu Is Plunging. A Prominent Crypto Whale Is Making Waves.

    The Shiba Inu whale identified by crypto watchers as the investor who turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is moving holdings around. A big sale could follow.

  • Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s ( NASDAQ:ARBE ) business as it appears the company...

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in November

    These are some of the top stocks investors can buy this month to take advantage of the latest wireless technology.

  • Windows 11 stops working properly after Microsoft fails to update important certificate

    Windows 11 has stopped working properly after a slip-up by Microsoft. Various parts of the operating system – built-in apps such as the Snipping Tool or the emoji picker – will not open as usual, users have found. The problems are the result of a digital certificate that was not updated by Microsoft.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Actually, I think that Amazon still has a huge growth runway in e-commerce. Only one-eighth of all retail sales are done online, and that sounds like a massive growth opportunity to me. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also continues to rock.

  • NFTs Take Over NYC

    Five takeaways from a momentous week for non-fungible tokens.

  • Appian (APPN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    APPN earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Apple SharePlay: How to watch movies and TV shows with up to 33 people at once

    Apple's new SharePlay lets you stream movies and TV shows, listen to music, work out, and play games with friends over FaceTime. And it's incredibly fun to use.

  • Qualcomm’s Outlook Adds to Signs That Chip Crunch Is Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors looking for signs that the global semiconductor shortage is near an end, Qualcomm Inc. offered some solace: Though problems are expected to persist until next year, the chipmaker is now more adept at getting its hands on scarce parts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Econom

  • Shiba Inu Remains Under Pressure After Recent Sell-Off

    Shiba Inu is trying to settle below the support level at $0.00004950.

  • NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

    Laser manufacturer NeoPhotonics is being acquired by Lumentum in a bid by the Apple supplier to expand its presence in high-speed optical networks. Lumentum (ticker: LITE) will pay NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stockholders $16 a share in an all-cash transaction. “With NeoPhotonics, we’re making another important investment in better serving our customers and expanding our photonics capabilities at a time when photonics are at the forefront of favorable long-term market trends,” said Alan Lowe, Lumentum president and CEO.

  • Helion Energy will use $500M Series E to power up its fusion energy efforts

    How Cruise intends to make robotaxis a commercial reality: Curious why we are not yet zipping around in computer-driven cars, putting the days of wondering if right turns on a red light are allowed? Cruise is turning to simulators and custom silicon for its own efforts. HashiCorp’s IPO details an open source powerhouse: It’s always good fun to chat with companies building open source code.

  • Shiba Inu plunges deeper into bear territory as buyers worry that big coin holders might be getting out

    Shiba Inu is down more than 40% from its height.

  • Did Anyone Notice Ford's Historic Upside Breakout?

    In this updated daily bar chart of F, below, we can see the recent price strength in F. Prices are up about 50% in a few weeks and trading strongly above the rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. In this daily Point and Figure chart of F, below, we can see a potential price target in the $32 area.