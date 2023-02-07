U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.00
    +52.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,156.69
    +265.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,113.79
    +226.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.61
    +14.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8300
    -0.2420 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,252.04
    +442.78 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.47
    +10.51 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,557.07
    -128.40 (-0.46%)
     

TEAF Announces 2022 Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions, Release of Annual Report

Ecofin
·2 min read
Ecofin

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Today Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) announced the tax characterization of 2022 distributions paid to its common stockholders.

2022 Tax Characterization of Distributions

For tax purposes, TEAFs' 2022 distributions were characterized as 35% qualified dividend income, 9% as ordinary income and 56% return of capital.

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions is available at www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

A copy of the information is also available upon request by calling (866) 362-9331.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Annual Report

The adviser also announced today the release of the 2022 annual stockholders' report. The annual report is available online at https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoiseecofin.com to request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

For additional information on this fund, please visit https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

SOURCE: Ecofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738486/TEAF-Announces-2022-Fund-Tax-Characterization-of-Distributions-Release-of-Annual-Report

Recommended Stories

  • Marine & General Berhad's (KLSE:M&G) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • Should You Be Adding Public Bank Berhad (KLSE:PBBANK) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

    Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) ("Libero Copper") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of up to 6,666,667 units, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $1 million. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.22 for a period of twenty-four (24) mo

  • Here's Why Marco Polo Marine (SGX:5LY) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Brickworks (ASX:BKW) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Should You Think About Buying Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now?

    Papa John's International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PZZA ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price...

  • Notebook: Chiefs, Eagles, journalists discuss Super Bowl 57 Opening Night

    Super Bowl 57's Opening Night didn't disappoint, as players and coaches try to balance hoopla with preparation.

  • Speed takes former Brophy Prep star Devon Allen from Olympics to Super Bowl 57

    Former Brophy Prep football/track star Devon Allen, who found Olympic fame, feels his father has been with him on his NFL journey with the Eagles.

  • FTX Asks Lawmakers to Return Sam Bankman-Fried's Donations

    FTX Group is sending "confidential letters" to politicians and other political beneficiaries of Sam Bankman-Fried, his deputies and his companies, asking them to return the money by the end of the month. This comes as Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by SBF and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what we know so far.

  • Asia Stocks Face Mixed Open After US Shares Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are primed for a mixed open Wednesday following a late rally in US shares in a volatile session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rebuffed an opportunity to tamp down investor optimism.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapPowe

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Enphase stock rallies 8% after Q4 earnings blow past expectations, guidance

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock jumps more than 8% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of inverters for solar-power systems reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street views and upped its guidance for the current quarter.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.