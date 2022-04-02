U.S. markets closed

TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of March 31, 2022

·3 min read
In this article:
  • TEAF

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF).

As of March 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $263.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $236.8 million, or $17.55 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,055%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

258.4

$

19.15

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.4

0.10

Other Assets

3.3

0.25

Total Assets

263.1

19.50


Credit Facility Borrowings

24.8

1.84


Other Liabilities

1.5

0.11

Net Assets

$

236.8

$

17.55

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on the fund's portfolio web page at cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.ecofininvest.com.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

SOURCE: Ecofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695748/TEAF-Provides-Unaudited-Balance-Sheet-Information-and-Asset-Coverage-Ratio-Updates-as-of-March-31-2022

