TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of October 31, 2022

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF).

As of October 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $242.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $211.9 million, or $15.70 per share.

As of October 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 811%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 238.6 $ 17.69 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.03 Other Assets 3.2 0.23 Total Assets 242.2 17.95 Credit Facility Borrowings 29.8 2.21 Other Liabilities 0.5 0.04 Net Assets $211.9 $15.70

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on the fund's portfolio web page at cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf.

TEAF also provides update on direct investments, impact statistics and publishes quarterly commentary

TEAF provides an update on the fund's direct investments, portfolio asset allocation and structure types on the company website at https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/#portfolio. Details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published on the website here https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/#deal-summaries-list. The list includes all deals completed since the fund's inception through September 30, 2022. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis if there was a deal during the prior month until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

In addition, TEAF's commentary has been published for the third calendar quarter of 2022. The commentary piece highlights fund performance of the public and direct investments in the essential asset sectors in which the fund invests. A copy of the commentary piece is available on the company website https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/#literature.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

