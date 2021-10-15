U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.75
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +233.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    +43.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    +19.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.83
    +0.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    -29.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5560
    +0.0370 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    16.50
    -2.14 (-11.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0069 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4100
    +0.7330 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,827.52
    +2,230.90 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.42
    +37.20 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.13
    +21.42 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Tealbook And GEP Partner To Enhance Supplier Intelligence

·3 min read

TealBook Partnership provides GEP customers with powerful supplier discovery, diversity and data enrichment to better manage corporate spend initiatives.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously maintains supplier master data and powers e-procurement technology, announced today a strategic partnership with GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide.

This partnership will enhance clients' procurement capabilities and drive supply chain agility. Specifically, the offering will incorporate TealBook data to support GEP's supplier intelligence, supplier discovery and vendor certificate data.

"GEP has signed a partnership with TealBook, the first Global Supplier Data Platform of its kind, that will quickly enable our customers with access to accurate supplier information allowing them to better manage corporate spend initiatives and have a clear view into supplier discovery and diversity," said Ken Legge, GEP's VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances.

"We are delighted to be partnering with GEP to enrich and augment their vendor and supplier intelligence," says John Sibley, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels at TealBook. "Our supplier foundation, powered by AI and ML, will add new capabilities and data to GEP's supplier discovery capabilities. In addition, TealBook's comprehensive vendor certification data will be made available to GEP, which will help their customers ascertain and work with a more diverse supplier base that to enable true innovation and competitive spending."

This collaboration will allow TealBook and GEP customers to enhance supplier data and gain access to their entire supplier base, reducing the need for data enrichment services and dependency on suppliers to enrich and maintain portals.

About TealBook
TealBook is the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously maintains supplier master data, powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matter 50 Vendors to Watch and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tealbook-and-gep-partner-to-enhance-supplier-intelligence-301401105.html

SOURCE TealBook

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    Following another positive day for the majors on Thursday, a return to Thursday’s highs would be needed to support another bullish day ahead.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

    Apple will host a major hardware event on Monday, Oct. 18. Here's what to expect.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    After Thursday’s pullback, it’s been a bearish start to the day. A move back through to $0.000029 levels would signal a breakout day ahead, however.

  • Three pieces of career advice I’m glad I didn’t take

    While family, friends, mentors, and colleagues mean well, sometimes the advice they have to offer won’t teach you what you really need to know to find success and happiness in your career.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Exclusive-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources

    Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said. At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec Corp and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and local government-backed energy distributors like Zhejiang Energy, are in discussions with U.S. exporters, mainly Cheniere Energy and Venture Global, the sources told Reuters.

  • Gas CEO Says ‘Unleash American Shale’ to End Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. natural gas driller is using the global energy crisis to renew his call for more investment in domestic infrastructure such as pipelines, which he says will enable increased exports and ease shortages.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentuck

  • Column: Supply-chain surcharge? Sherwin-Williams is latest company to add a sneaky fee

    Sherwin-Williams has quietly added a 4% 'supply chain charge' to its paint. It's the latest business to hide a price hike with extra fees.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Is Coca-Cola Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to generate passive income. Companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature, profit-generating operations that have established lines of business and a loyal base of customers. One such company with a long history of profit generation and dividend payouts is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed and ready to pump Russian gas to Europe, but nothing is flowing yet because it is still awaiting clearance from Germany's energy regulator. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine among others. A move by the German regulator last week to ask the pipeline operator, Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, for assurances it will not break competition rules suggests it could take several more months before the 1,200 km pipeline gets the green light.