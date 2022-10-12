U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,594.27
    +5.43 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,351.15
    +111.96 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,434.44
    +8.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,681.28
    -11.63 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    -2.05 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.30
    -9.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.51 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9701
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9310
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1075
    +0.0100 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9540
    +1.1550 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,112.21
    -24.44 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.84
    +1.12 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,839.08
    -46.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Tealium’s new compliance tool helps ensure consumer data preferences get implemented

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Tealium launched back in 2011 and built one of the earliest customer data platforms (CDP) a couple of years later. The company has concentrated on collecting data in highly regulated industries, and today it introduced a new component to help with the compliance side of data usage.

Tealium CMO Heidi Bullock says as a company that has built a CDP with a focus on companies in industries like healthcare and financial services, it’s particularly important to have compliant solutions.

“We have really focused on being trusted and doubling down in industries where we know that's really important to them, especially making sure that customer data is handled in a really compliant way,” Bullock told TechCrunch.

With the end of cookies driving data preferences, the company recognized that their customers would need a tool to help collect data usage preferences across channels in an automated way, and to help do that they have introduced a multi-pronged approach starting with a consent framework.

“We have [built] a consent framework, which is really important because that helps companies collect consent, and ensures that they have the right architecture in place to do that,” she said. It’s critical to have this consent tooling that crosses channels because if you’re missing something, it introduces a lot of risk, she explained.

And to help customers ensure they are collecting consent, they have also built an automated consent orchestration tool. “The second thing that we're helping with…is the ability to orchestrate consent, meaning we're helping them do this in an automated way. So currently the way a lot of companies might work is [collecting consent manually], and with any manual approach, people can forget to do it,” she said.

As an example, if someone opts out of receiving texts, Tealium can shut down data collection from that channel to comply with the request, says Matt Parisi, director of product at Tealium.

“So when someone opts out of a particular channel where they might be engaging with a company, we can turn off the data collection at the tap versus if you didn't have a solution like Tealium in place, it would be more of a manual process where you'd have to go to channel-by-channel and kind of figure out how you're going to delete that individual person's data,” Parisi explained.

They are also partnering with third parties to help build a more comprehensive picture of the customer using data from partners with the idea being that the more data you have, the better you can understand your customers.

“Our identity partner ecosystem basically allows our customers to combine our solution, which has a very safe, privacy-centric core, and plug in additional intelligence where it's needed for things like advertising, or to extend your reach if you're marketing something,” he said.

The CDP is a centralized place for collecting and storing customer data from multiple sources, whether web, mobile, email, social, and so forth. The goal is to build a complete picture of the customer and use the data you know about your customers to deliver more customized experiences. Companies like Adobe, Salesforce and Segment (which Twilio acquired in 2019 for $3.2 billion) have built competing platforms.

Tealium was founded in 2011 and has raised over $263 million along the way, per Crunchbase data. Its most recent raise was a $96 million Series G last year that valued the company at $1.2 billion, up from $850 million in 2019.

Salesforce built a data lake to transform how customer data moves on the platform

Recommended Stories

  • The Berlin startup that wants to give Zapier a run for its money

    Zapier and IFTTT are, today, very large platforms for creating automation rules for texts or getting two apps to “talk” to each other via APIs. This was the thinking behind the Berlin-based Levity startup. It came up with a way for businesses to create AI-powered, ‘no-Code’ rules for automating tasks in a way that non-technical people can use.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar 87% to 114%, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 last peaked in early January, and the broad-based index has since lost 24% of its value, putting it in a bear market. For instance, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) both have a consensus rating of buy among analysts right now. Better yet, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has a price target of $186 per share on Alphabet, which implies 87% upside.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Ethereum’s Second- Layer Projects Duke It Out for Dominance

    Ethereum’s layer 2 platforms have been slow to gain traction, but the rollup race is heating up with the emergence of new players and key upgrades. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Win-Win-Win: Coinbase and Google Join Forces

    Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) just struck a partnership with Google and its parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Coinbase is moving its cloud-based operations from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to the Google Cloud platform. In return, Google Cloud and its clients will use Coinbase's tools to process crypto-based payments.

  • Crypto Attack Swipes $100 Million From DeFi Service Mango

    (Bloomberg) -- An attacker spirited away about $100 million from decentralized finance provider Mango by manipulating the price of its token in an exploit that wiped out depositors on the crypto platform.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable US Core Inflation Seen Returnin

  • Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply

    Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. See related article: Scalability is Ethereum’s post-Merge focus: Vitalik Buterin Fast facts Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says Crypto Ecosystem is Becoming Less Decentralized

    The Ethereum blockchain has become more centralized following the shift to proof-of-stake as 60% of validators are managed by only four companies, the report said.

  • 'High Risk' Crypto Activity Surges in Eastern Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War: Chainalysis

    Crypto activity determined as "high risk" and "illicit" has surged in Eastern Europe since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a report by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

  • Analyst Report: SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

    SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless telecom operator, with 29 million mobile customers. The firm also owns SK Broadband (formerly Hanaro Telecom), which has 6.5 million broadband customers and 8.7 million broadband TV customers. While the firm also purchased stakes in businesses in security and semiconductor memory production as well as developing e-commerce and internet platform businesses, these were all spun off into the separate, SK Square business in November 2021.

  • Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance

    Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google's vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.

  • Casper Labs Has Its Sights Set on Enterprise

    “Institutions are coming” is a common mantra for mainstream adoption in crypto. Mrinal Manohar, the CEO and co-founder of Casper Labs, says he knows what the institutions want. To that end, Casper Labs’ eponymous project, Casper Network, a layer 1 blockchain, already works with blue chip companies like IBM.

  • Justin Sun 'Optimistic’ About Crypto’s Return to China, Addresses Huobi Acquisition

    Tron founder Justin Sun joined “First Mover,” to discuss his role on Huobi’s advisory board and why he’s hopeful the crypto exchange will make its way back to mainland China.

  • Google Partners With Coinbase to Accept Crypto Payments for Cloud Services

    Google will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a CNBC report.

  • Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list -agencies

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of "terrorists and extremists", Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday. A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta - owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March.

  • Report: Almost 40M Households Passing on Internet Discount

    Just a quarter of eligible households are taking advantage of a federal program to provide students with free or inexpensive internet access, according to a new report released Tuesday. The $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, part of the infrastructure funding package President Joe Biden signed almost a year ago, provides a monthly $30 broadband benefit […]

  • OpenSea Aims for an Avalanche of NFT Interest

    Avalanche is best known for its DeFi presence, but is making strides to establish itself in the NFT space with the OpenSea Launch.

  • Multiple US Airports Hit With Cyberattacks

    Targeted in the attacks were airport websites customers use to look up information such as departure times and cancellations.

  • BSC to hard fork on Wednesday after US$100 mln exploit

    BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the blockchain network launched by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, will perform a hard fork and upgrade on Wednesday as a fix following an Oct. 6 vulnerability, according to an announcement on Tuesday. See related article: BNB Chain back online after around $100 mln lost in possible exploit Fast facts […]