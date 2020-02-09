The team behind Apple's 'Mythic Quest' says video games aren't the punch line

When Ubisoft first approached "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day about creating a new show set in the video game industry, McElhenney said they weren't interested — at least, not initially.

"Anything that we had ever seen in the past, from a movie or television show perspective, the industry was always presented in such a negative light," he told me. "It was the butt of the joke. The characters themselves were derided, and it was very specific to geek culture ... We just had no interest in that."

And yet McElhenney, Day and "It's Always Sunny" writer Megan Ganz ended up creating "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," which premieres on Apple TV+ this weekend. McElhenney explained that a visit to the Montreal offices of Ubisoft — publisher of "Assassin's Creed", "Prince of Persia" and other major game franchises — changed his mind.

"Once we went to Montreal and met all of the devs that worked at Ubisoft, that all work in communion to make these games, [we realized] how many different, disparate personalities there really were and how much they were all all united by their love of games," he said.

So McElhenney decided that "this just seemed like a really interesting and new place to set those kinds of stories." And just as he assumes most "Sunny" viewers aren't tuning in to learn the fate of Paddy's Pub (the Philadelphia bar run by the show's main characters), "The approach we took was, the general audience is not going to care about the success or failure of a video game, they're going to care about the interpersonal dynamics of the characters themselves."

Ganz also said she didn't know much about video game development when McElhenney first approached her about collaborating on the show, but she started to see parallels between that world and a TV writers' room.

"Except that instead of everyone being a writer, they all have very specialized jobs that they care about, like just the writing or just the design or just the money that's being made," she said. "And I thought, well, that's really fun because that presents something that's even more complex than your typical writers' room — you have all these sort of Greek gods that all control their very specific part of the world."

Mythic Quest More

Of course, "Mythic Quest" had a writers' room of its own, which Ganz said was divided evenly between people with deep knowledge of the industry (like Ashly Burch, who's done extensive voiceover work on games like "Team Fortress 2" and "Fortnite," and who also plays a game tester on the show), and those like Ganz herself, "who maybe played casually when they were younger" but ultimately didn't know much about that world.

"We did that because ultimately, if you come up with a script or a joke that satisfies both of those people, then you're going to satisfy as much of the audience as you possibly can," she said.

The goal, she added, was not "pandering to the video game community," but rather "to be authentic and not make fun of them, but also be authentic in terms of talking about some of the toxicity that happens in the video game space, the gender dynamics that are at play."

It wasn't just a learning process for the writers. F. Murray Abraham (who won an Oscar for playing Salieri in "Amadeus") plays an eccentric science fiction writer who works on the game, and he told me that when it came to video games, "I had no idea. I knew something, I was aware of it, but not the size of it, the success of it, the reach of it, my God."

All the "Mythic Quest" writers and actors I spoke to said that their approach has evolved significantly from the original pilot script. For example, there's McElhenney's character Ian Grimm, the creative director of the massively multiplayer online roleplaying game that gives the show its name.

"In the first draft of the script, we made Ian a little bit more of just a straight buffoon," McElhenney said. "We read through it and we realized it just felt false. It was missing something, that if we didn't want this to feel like a live action cartoon — like 'Sunny' often does, which is by design — and we wanted these people to feel real and authentic, that we needed to believe that he really should have that position."

Story continues