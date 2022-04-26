U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,272.75
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,820.00
    -145.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,451.75
    -84.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,943.00
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.52
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.50
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    -0.68 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2725
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8270
    -0.3120 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,617.49
    +2,106.03 (+5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.29
    +37.40 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,420.97
    +40.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Team Consulting Inc. / CallTower Awarded GSA MAS Schedule for Microsoft GCC High

CallTower, Inc.
·3 min read

New contract will simplify Microsoft Teams buying processes for local, state and federal agencies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and ROCHESTER, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced their awarding of US GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule in association with their Federal Government Strategic partner Team Consulting, Inc. (TCI).

The GSA Schedule, also known as Federal Supply Schedule, and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at reasonable prices to the government. This contract will save potential CallTower government customers time and money through pre-negotiated pricing and simplified government subcategorization and Special Item Number (SINs) coding.

The GSA Schedule gives customers access to a streamlined acquisition process for obtaining services through a Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). In addition, TCI’s SBA 8(a) certification small business program allows federal government customers sole source contracts up to $4.5 Million. This will drastically speed up the technology implementation timeline and reduce customers’ procurement lifecycle.

“GCC High Direct Conferencing will help our Federal Government clients meet the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) mandated M-22-09 requirement to move towards a Federal Zero-Trust Architecture (ZTA) and data encryption standards,” explained TCI CEO Bruce Hargrave. “GCC High will fully comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program at FedRAMP High and the security controls and control enhancements for United States Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for information up to Impact Level 5 (L5).”

“We are incredibly excited to be awarded a GSA schedule in order to provide our government customers with a smooth and streamlined purchasing experience,” said William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We know that this will open the door for many new organizations to experience the enterprise-class UCaaS and CCaaS solutions and support that only CallTower can offer.”

CallTower was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in the December 2021 Frost Radar™ Report. CallTower combines powerful voice-enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution and digital workplace.

Since 2019, CallTower has offered Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High, which meets the unique and evolving requirements of contractors holding or processing DoD controlled unclassified information under NIST 800-171 requirements (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Organizations leveraging Microsoft 365 GCC High environments can add voice and audio conferencing to their systems. Chats and team calls are simpler, as users can directly communicate with others who are not a part of the same workplace.

About Team Consulting, Inc.

Team Consulting, Inc. (TCI) provides strategic consulting, technology services, and managed services to Commercial, Federal, and State government organizations. Our mission is to serve our clients and find technology solutions that increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability of operations. TCI has over 20 years serving Federal and State governments and a strong track record of successful on-time delivery of service. TCI holds SBA 8(a), Hubzone certifications and VA CVE Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business status.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

    Ether has promised to do better. It has promised to go to the next level, edging out crypto rivals and even outshining the godfather, bitcoin. The No.2 cryptocurrency was supposed to be weeks away from the "merge", a transformative June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum to make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry, holding out the prospect of a meaner and cleaner crypto future.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram compromised in $2.4 million NFT phishing scam

    "All my apes are gone."

  • Meta creating a physical building for its metaverse products

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Meta's real-life business investments to showcase metaverse products and VR headsets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: How Next-Gen Cloud Will Create New Services

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.

  • How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout

    A pension plan promises to pay a defined benefit for the length of an employee's retirement. Depending on your financial circumstances, you may consider taking a lump sum instead of a lifetime monthly payment. Let's take a closer look at … Continue reading → The post How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Palm Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Severity of Indonesia Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayFears of a complete ban

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.