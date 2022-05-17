U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,062.64
    +54.63 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,510.57
    +287.15 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,922.87
    +260.07 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.51
    +0.31 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    +12.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0099 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9590
    +0.0820 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2464
    +0.0141 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6640
    +0.6110 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,582.64
    +836.06 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.40
    +445.72 (+183.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.35
    +60.55 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

A.Team emerges from stealth with a gig marketplace for product specialists

Kyle Wiggers
·6 min read

The gig economy has, to use a well-worn word, disrupted industries from ride-hailing to quick-service restaurants. Contract work has its downsides, namely on the pay and benefits side of the equation. But sheer force of will and unit economics beneficial to corporations have catapulted it into the mainstream.

A 2019 study by Mastercard estimated that the global gig economy now generates $204 billion in gross volume. It expects that volume to grow 17% by 2023.

A number of entrepreneurs push back against the notion that the gig economy is a net negative, pointing to the flexibility it provides to both workers and employers. Raphael Ouzan and Kobi Matsri are among this cohort, having founded A.Team, a gig marketplace for product engineers, in early 2020.

"We saw that highly-skilled tech workers wanted to escape the rigid structures of full-time work, but the [traditional] gig economy wasn’t an answer for them, since it was so commoditizing and capped with simple, task-based work," Ouzan said. "Then came the obvious insight: Solving problems that matter requires a team of diverse skill sets, background, and perspectives. Team is the core unit of work of the knowledge economy, and yet had never been productized in the world of online work."

A.Team
A.Team

Building product teams with A.Team.

Ouzan claims that A.Team, which today emerged from stealth with $60 million in funding, differs from traditional gig platforms in that it "bring[s] world-class product builders together as cloud-based teams and connect[s] them with companies that had meaningful product missions." That's a lot of jargon and positive framing, but the crux is that A.Team helps companies assemble teams of vetted specialists to design and/or bring products to market.

A.Team launched at the start of the pandemic, when crippling layoffs were hitting the tech industry. Ouzan says that thousands of engineers, designers, and product managers signed up to build products including mask distribution, contact tracing, and vaccine manufacturing software.

The normalization of remote work fueled growth, too, as product specialists were increasingly able to work from home. "We’d never publicly launched A.Team as a company, but grew to a [referral- and] members-only network of over 250 clients and 4,000 builders while still in stealth and invite-only over the past two years -- all through word-of-mouth," Ouzan told TechCrunch in an email interview. "We started enabling product builders to team up with their peers to work on problems that matter to them while enjoying full autonomy and income."

Fascinatingly, A.Team leveraged its own network in combination with a full-time staff to build and expand the A.Team platform. A.Team's contractors and full-timers created what Ouzan called the TeamGraph, which which takes into account a gig candidate's work experience and "behavioral analytics" to piece together product teams for companies. The TeamGraph is a semantic graph that attempts to establish the relationships between industry experience, skills, roles, and expertise, pulling data from a range of sources and using machine learning to optimize the graph with inputs from A.Team's Team Pulse feature. Team Pulse enables customers to rate the A.Team members they’re working with and members to rate each other -- honestly and not maliciously, one would hope.

"Our algorithm can ... learn what [A. Team users are] interested in based on behavioral data, not just self-reported data. Think of it like a smart inbox for teams and missions," Ouzan said. "With TeamGraph, we don’t recommend people for roles — we recommend teams for missions. We mitigate bias in our recommendations by ensuring the algorithm is blind to any demographic or location data."

Like any other jobs platform, A.Team also provides recommendations to gig searchers and teams, leaning on connections, complementary skill sets, and projects to identify top matches.

"A.Team is popularizing the concept of elastic resourcing by way of cloud-based teams, which will make companies and builders more resilient to potential market downswings. It’s a smarter way to scale for growth," Ouzan argues. "The power dynamics have changed, and the best and a lot of the top tech talent in the world want the freedom and flexibility to work on what matters to them, not the rigid structures of a full-time job."

A.Team
A.Team

Image Credits: A.Team

The evidence is mixed on this. While it's true that many professionals quit full-time jobs for contract work during the pandemic, particularly in project management and consulting, surveys show that the benefits and perks that come along with salaried work remain highlyh desirable. As for whether a greater reliance on contract workers can insulate companies against economic headwinds, that's proven to be untrue in certain industries, like health care, which during the pandemic paid contractors significantly more than full-time workers to address staffing shortfalls.

Ouzan asserts that the tech industry is somewhat unique in its orientation around product lifecycles, which call for niche expertise. In addition to bringing products from ideation to production, companies can use A.Team to inject missing skills into product teams, he says, or deliver supplementary teams to work on additional lines of business.

There's interest in A.Team, clearly, with 25 new company clients joining the platform per month. Revenue grew 7.4x in 2021 and gross merchandise value (e.g., total revenue from sales) recently crossed $42 million, according to Ouzan, thanks to a customer base that includes McGraw Hill and The Economist. But as A.Team prepares to onboard 100 new companies per month, it remains to be seen whether the flexibility -- and pay, for that matter -- will continue to attract workers to the platform. It's often a delicate balancing act with gig marketplaces. For example, early on in the pandemic, a flood of newly-jobless employees cut deeply into gig worker incomes.

"Through modular, cloud-based teams, we’re empowering companies to elastically scale up and down their product resources based on the mission at hand and stage of product development," Ouzan said. "A.Team is an entirely new way of working for the top product builders that have left FAANG companies and want the freedom to work on meaningful product missions with teammates they love. They work in teams on missions that last 12 to 19 months on average, and make $130 per hour on average. Making $100,000 a year on Fiverr is the outlier; at A.Team, it's the starting point."

A.Team's funding came from a $55 million Series A round co-led by Tiger Global Management, Insight Partners, and Spruce Capital Partners and a previously undisclosed $5 million seed round. The seed round was led by NFX, joined by Box Group, Village Global, and firstminute capital, with participation from (unsurprisingly) a former Upwork CEO and co-founder of Fiverr.

Ouzan says that the capital will be put toward expanding the core A.Team platform and creating an ecosystem of independent product builders, companies, partners, and investors. The company currently employs 75 people between staffers and contract and expects to grow that number to 170 by 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Buying Growth Stocks. That Could Bolster Share Prices.

    Money has finally started trickling back into growth stock funds. Investors had dumped growth stocks in recent months. The iShares Russell 2000 Growth Exchange-Traded Fund (IWO), which tracks an index of small market capitalization growth stocks, has lost about a quarter of its value this year.

  • India’s Byju’s Eyes Chegg or 2U as It Weighs US Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, an India online education startup, is in discussions to acquire a US target and likely to bid for either Chegg Inc. or 2U Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Cla

  • Rare “peach blossom” freshwater jellyfish found in central China

    Hundreds of “peach blossom” jellyfish have been discovered in central China’s Henan province. The freshwater jellyfish is believed to have existed for more than 600 million years and is under China’s top level state protection. Researchers have found that the species is very sensitive to its environment and only inhabits clean waters.

  • Netflix, Meta dumped by hedge funds as tech sell-off continues

    Tiger Global Management, Winslow Capital Management, and Scopus Asset Management were among funds that sold all of their shares of streaming company Netflix Inc before the company reported its first loss of subscribers in over a decade in March, according to securities fillings released Monday. The move away from Netflix, whose stock price is down 69% for the year to date, comes as fund managers reassess large technology companies which rallied following the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and helped power the benchmark S&P 500 to record highs. The S&P 500 is now down nearly 16% for the year to date, while the Russell 1000 Growth index, which is more focused on technology companies, is down nearly 25% over the same period.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Shipping Stocks: Danaos Earnings Beat, ZIM, Golden Ocean Earnings Due

    Danaos (DAC), a lessor of container ships, reported first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday that beat expectations. But Danaos stock was down after hours following the report. The company reports as shipping stocks come off highs, as anxieties deepen over the state of the economy. Concerns have grown about waning demand for ocean freight following a surge in profits...

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Bitcoin Mining Appears to Have Survived Ban in China

    China is once again contributing a significant chunk of the world's bitcoin mining operations despite the ban last year, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF).

  • Oil rises on EU's Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

    Oil hit its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, supported by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply and as investors focused on higher demand from an easing of China's COVID lockdowns. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto on the proposed oil embargo. Brent crude rose as high as $115.69, its highest since March 28, and by 1159 GMT was up $1.26, or 1.1%, to $115.50.

  • Watch: Russians Line Up at McDonald's After Fast-Food Giant Announces Exit Plans

    Long lines formed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow after the fast-food giant announced it will leave Russia and sell its business there, ending more than three decades of operations in the country. McDonald’s is one of the latest Western companies to pull out of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: The Wall Street Journal