U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.24
    -31.69 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,080.06
    -103.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.35
    -170.85 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.27
    -40.89 (-2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.90
    +6.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9851
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6860
    +0.1760 (+5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1269
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1490
    -1.8870 (-1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,973.68
    -291.04 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.90
    +4.38 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Team Innovation Minds cracked the code to end quiet quitting - New version 1.5 is now available

0
Innovation Minds
·3 min read
Innovation Minds
Innovation Minds

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Minds, a Silicon Valley-based company, has timely released a new version of the Innovation Minds Enterprise. The platform is a holistic employee experience cloud solution designed to help enterprises conquer the recent workforce challenges including quiet quitting, great resignation, and a looming recession.

According to Innovation Minds, many companies are still using outdated & siloed engagement and innovation strategies and tools that do not take into account the changing dynamics of the workforce. With this in mind, Team Innovation Minds revamped its solution to revolutionize the way companies think about innovation and engagement by introducing the latest technologies and the newest approaches creatively. In addition, by making workers' day-to-day work more engaging and exciting through innovation.

"It's no secret that we have a serious problem with disengaged workers," said CEO Bala Balasubramaniam. "However, our cloud-based employee experience solution is the first complete solution on the market that helps companies eliminate this problem altogether, while also changing the dynamics from a management push to an organically pulling or drawing in employees to engage and innovate.”

“The current working environment is not conducive for creativity and innovation,” he added. He went on to say, “while most solutions focus on one aspect of disengagement at a time—such as pulse surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, and learning & development—Innovation Minds can tackle all these aspects of disengagement in-one-go through our solution.”

The average employee spends about 80% of their time at work on transactional tasks such as their primary job responsibilities, 1:1 meetings with peers, team meetings for brainstorming & collaboration, coffee breaks, lunch, and restroom breaks. Innovation Minds brings in a novel approach to transform these mundane tasks into immensely engaging and exciting moments for employees.

The solution offered by Innovation Minds is a cloud-based employee experience platform that houses multiple tools to set your employees up for success, such as a Virtual Water Cooler Space, Collaborative Project Management, Virtual Whiteboards, Calendar Integrated 1:1s, eNPS, Personality Insights, Rewards & Recognition, Innovation Sprint, AI, Analytics & Insight, and more.

It also provides organizations with a way to organically share ideas across different departments and divisions at any time, so they can improve their processes and make better decisions while doing so. Not only that, but the platform also helps them make better use of resources such as time and money, as well as provide more accurate information regarding employee performance on all levels.

"With our cloud-based solution, they'll be able to attract top & diverse talent and improve employee retention rates, and engagement levels. That’s why we're proud to offer our customers a product that will help them solve all these problems once and for all," said Bala.

With this new & improved solution, many of the Innovation Minds clients are able to achieve a 4-5x boost in employee engagement and enterprise innovation. If you want to achieve similar results for your organization, Team Innovation Minds is just a phone call away!

Let’s solve all these challenges together because we can!

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Bala Balasubramaniam, CEO, Innovation Minds. +1 408 605 8471, bala@innovationminds.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Aerospace startup Astra is growing fast. Can the city of Alameda keep up?

    Astra is one step away from a long-sought long-term lease at Alameda Point, where its growth has in some cases moved faster than the city can accommodate.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • Meta is Not Laying People Off, It's Just Reducing Staff

    Earlier this summer, Mark Zuckerberg warned staff at Meta that the company would be "turning up the heat" on underperforming employees as it...

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • How investors may benefit from a dive in natural-gas prices as winter looms

    Natural-gas prices have seen a steep decline from their peak last month, likely providing an opportunity for investors ahead of the winter heating season.

  • China Will Benefit From Cheap Russian Gas—Eventually

    The “limitless” friendship between China and Russia notwithstanding, President Xi Jinping of China appears to be at least somewhat miffed at President Vladimir Putin of Russia. In theory, over the long run, Russia’s isolation from its major oil and gas customers in the West could be a boon for China—particularly with regards to natural gas, since the two nations have already agreed to expand the existing pipeline network between them. All this comes as China’s economy is already struggling with a punishing property downturn and deeply discouraged consumers.

  • Big U.S. banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis

    Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new rates, including the latest 75 basis point hike, would take effect on Thursday.

  • Investors Will Want Rolls-Royce Holdings' (LON:RR.) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Congress asked US banks: What if China is the next Russia?

    China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan has the world on edge. Even if it not for another five or ten years, an invasion seems impending. And when it does happen, the US will intervene and defend Taiwan, president Joe Biden has made clear.

  • Target Pushes Earlier Holiday Deals, Plans to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees

    The company is beginning 'Target Deal Days' as early as Oct. 6 in preparation for the holiday season.

  • Could a Cash Windfall Affect Your Social Security?

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 82% of Gen Z and millennial workers say ‘quiet quitting’ appeals to them, new study finds

    'Quiet quitting,' or doing nothing more than your job description, has been trending on TikTok for months.