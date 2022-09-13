U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,935.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,141.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,040.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,837.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    +0.46 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1498
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5650
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,164.41
    -1,991.17 (-8.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.73
    -45.96 (-8.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,829.25
    -785.38 (-2.74%)
     

'Rise of the Ronin' is a historical action RPG from the team behind 'Nioh'

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Koei Tecmo / Team Ninja

The studio behind Nioh plans to take PlayStation fans on an adventure through Bakumatsu-era Japan. On Tuesday, Team Ninja — not to be confused with Ninja Theory — announced it is working on a new action-adventure game titled Rise of the Ronin.

Set in 1863, about a decade after Commodore Matthew Perry ended Japan's isolation from the West, the game grounds the player in an era of dramatic technological and political change. You'll play as a wandering Ronin navigating a fractured country. This being a Team Ninja project, expect stylish third-person melee combat. It also looks like the game will take inspiration from Western open-world games like Assassin's Creed — which, you have to admit, is fitting given the subject matter. Rise of the Ronin will be a PlayStation console exclusive when it arrives sometime in 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Nvidia, Apple, Toll Brothers, Lennar, KB Home, Paramount

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the after-hours trading action for trending tech and homebuilder stocks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rose on a Down Day

    Today, MarketWatch columnist James Rogers summarized how analysts following Rivian think the international expansion is a winning proposition for the company. Rogers pointed out that widely followed Wedbush analyst Dan Ives shared his thoughts on Rivian's new deal yesterday. Ives wrote, "We view this as a smart strategic move by Rivian to penetrate Europe while ramping production of the EDV [Electric Delivery Vehicle] platform to meet its long-term growth and profitability targets."

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Dow erases past four sessions of gains, sectors report losses across the board

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Tuesday's market and sector losses in the after-hours trading session.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Meta Platforms Flirts With New Lows and Downside Price Targets

    Meta Platforms was trading lower Tuesday and is just a few dollars away from making a new 52-week low. Let's check out the charts and indicators to weigh the risks and determine what might be the new price targets.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    This adage is a terrific way to illustrate that buying quality stocks when demand is low will pay off when demand is up. As Warren Buffet once said, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." "Best-in-breed" companies that have massive moats and pay impressive yields are a great place to start, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are three fantastic examples.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Shares of semiconductor favorites Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) plunged Tuesday following the August consumer price index (CPI) release, down 7.6%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, as of 1:11 p.m. ET. The synchronous decline wasn't hard to figure out -- this morning's CPI report came in higher than expected. Since so much this year has been about inflation, and the Federal Reserve's response to that inflation, it's no surprise to see these tech stocks down big today.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Biden May Buy Oil Just Below $80; Democrats Stymied Trump at $24

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil dips below $80 a barrel, just two years after Democrats blocked former President Donald Trump from filling the reserve at a fraction of that price.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan

  • Elon Musk Has a Solution for the Energy Grid. And He’s Probably Right.

    Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.