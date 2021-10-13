TEAMFund Releases Third Annual Impact Report

6 Portfolio Companies touched 6.5mm Patients in 2020, cumulatively more than 30mm

23,795 Healthcare workers trained in 2020, cumulatively 56,255

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAMFund, a hybrid Non-Profit/For-Profit Impact Fund whose mission is to enhance patient access to medical technology in low-resource settings, announced the release of their third annual impact report. Despite various countries having episodic lockdowns due to the pandemic, their 6 portfolio companies (JanaCare, Forus Health, Tricog Health, MediBuddy, Echonous, and Vezeeta) touched 6.5mm patients during the last year, and are now in 82 countries on 6 continents.

The report is broken down into seven sections: Aggregated Impact Metrics, COVID Implications for Impact, New and Emerging Impact Metrics, Impact Themes and Common Success Factors, Research/Reporting and Activities(including for COVID-19), Non-Profit Programs and Advisory Network Deployment, and a Closing Summary. The section titled "Impact Themes and Common Success Factors" is new this year and encapsulates TEAMFund's three years visibility into how these companies scale and achieve impact over time including a series of new metrics and hypothesis on these success factors. In addition to the macro report there are hyperlinks to each company's individual impact report.

Yousuf Mazhar, TEAMFund's Managing Partner, said, "We're very proud of our companies as they have touched an unprecedented number of patient lives in low-resource settings. Our philosophy of developing an impact thesis alongside an investment thesis, and the side letters we require with our investment insures a continuing dedication to focusing on impact achievement with financial returns. We've repeatedly heard from our entrepreneurs that analyzing their impact data helps foster additional business and strategic insights to better help them manage and grow their businesses".

Some key takeaways:

India and Africa now represents 92% of total units placed in 2020-Africa now 18%, up from a negligible total in 2019

Taskshifting continues to increase as the use of Digital Health and AI surges, 80% of users are non specialists

Teamfund's 80+ Advisors provided nearly 5000 hours of support to 6 companies up from 1801 in 2019

For copies of TEAMFund's Impact Report please contact Admin@teamfundhealth.org. The report can be viewed online here.

About TeamFund

Transforming equity and access in MedTech, TEAMFund (www.teamfundhealth.org), is an organization that combines a nonprofit with an impact fund limited partnership, with a shared aim to expand access to affordable, appropriate and sustainable medical technologies that address unmet health needs in the world's most resource constrained populations. TEAMFund is co-founded and co-chaired by Timothy Ring former CEO of Bard, and Kathryn Gleason, former senior partner at Morgan Lewis, and count among their members over 20 MedTech and healthcare companies worldwide.

