TEAMSTER LEADERS UNANIMOUSLY ENDORSE TENTATIVE DHL NATIONAL MASTER AGREEMENT

·2 min read

Local Union Representatives Approve Contract Proposal and Supplements; Member Voting Tentatively Scheduled to Take Place Later This Month

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local union leaders representing Teamsters at DHL Express met in Philadelphia today and unanimously endorsed a tentative DHL National Master Agreement at the logistics company. The four-year contract proposal and supplemental agreements, both local and regional, will now go the membership for a democratic ratification vote in August.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"In all my years negotiating on behalf of DHL workers, this tentative agreement is by far the strongest we've ever secured. It's also the richest in terms of wages. This contract and its supplements will protect DHL workers with the pay, benefits and working conditions they deserve," said Bill Hamilton, International Vice President and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters DHL Negotiating Committee.

If ratified, Hamilton noted, the new national contract will be the most lucrative national master agreement at DHL in Teamster history, with significant wage increases across all classifications—for both full-time and part-time workers—retroactive to April 1.

In addition to historic wage increases, the tentative agreement also maintains workers' health and welfare plans and pension plans through increases in employer contributions. Other highlights include the addition of MLK Day as an observed paid holiday; an increase of paid holiday leave for part-time workers; improved ability to take paid funeral leave; reimbursement for all required CDL costs; stronger seniority protections for day-to-day cutting of routes; and protections against inward-facing cameras in delivery vehicles.

The negotiating committee also maintained the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), which could result in additional significant wage increases next year. The tentative agreement contains no givebacks or concessions.

The tentative National Master DHL Agreement runs from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2026. Local unions will be reaching out to members about the details of the voting process, and updates will be posted online.

"I want to thank our members across the country for staying united throughout the bargaining process, especially the rank-and-file members who served on the negotiating committees. Their hard work and dedication were crucial to securing a strong agreement," Hamilton said.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamster-leaders-unanimously-endorse-tentative-dhl-national-master-agreement-301600884.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

