Teamsters Announce Tentative Agreement with CN

Agreement must now be ratified by over 6,000 members in secret-ballot electronic vote…

LAVAL, QC, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference (TCRC) and Canadian National (CN) have successfully reached a tentative agreement. The agreement must now be voted on by approximately 6,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, and yard workers employed by the company.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with CN. I would like to congratulate the bargaining committee on their hard work, and thank all the members who took part in this process," commented the national president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.

Paul Boucher, president of the TCRC, also praised the successful negotiations. "Now that we have reached a tentative agreement, it will be important for members to attend their local meeting, get informed, and vote to shape the future of their working conditions," said Boucher.

The agreement will be voted on via secret-ballot electronic voting, which will open on May 5th and close on May 26th. Members can access the agreement through their local representative.

The union will not be commenting publicly on the details of the agreement until all members have had a chance to view them first.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

