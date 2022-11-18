U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

TEAMSTERS CALL ON CONGRESS TO ENACT ANTITRUST LEGISLATION NOW

·2 min read

Allies Join Teamsters to Demand Action on Bipartisan Klobuchar-Grassley Bill

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are demanding congressional leaders take up bipartisan antitrust legislation during the current lame duck session of Congress. Approving such a bill would crack down on the anti-competitive actions of Amazon and other wealthy corporations that ignore the concerns of their workers.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

In a letter sent to top House and Senate lawmakers Wednesday, the Teamsters and allied groups called for the immediate passage of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S. 2992), which would curb the dominance of Amazon and other Big Tech companies. The bill sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) would restrict unfair business practices that harm workers and small businesses.

"Congress must stop the white-collar criminals leading Amazon and other global behemoths now," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Amazon and other Big Tech firms are being allowed to run roughshod over workers while CEOs and executives pocket billions in bonuses. Workers deserve better and America's elected leaders must do better."

Amazon has used anti-competitive practices to monopolize cloud computing and retail e-commerce, allowing it to dominate the warehousing and logistics industry and threaten good-paying union jobs. The company's warehouse practices have also led to sky-high injury and astronomical worker turnover rates.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Ted Gotsch, (202) 508-6437
tgotsch@teamster.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-call-on-congress-to-enact-antitrust-legislation-now-301682880.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

