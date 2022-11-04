U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

Teamsters Canada strongly supports the direction taken in the Fall Economic Statement 2022

·2 min read

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Teamsters Canada is very pleased with the measures announced today in the government of Canada's Fall Economic Statement 2022, which provide a better quality of life and protection for workers and their families, on one hand, while acknowledging workers' contributions to a robust economy on the other.

"We strongly support the direction taken by the Liberal government to provide support to working class families. They have been the hardest hit by rising inflation costs, and are bracing themselves to bear the brunt of a downward scenario for growth and employment", said François Laporte, president of Teamsters Canada.

Teamsters Canada is notably pleased that the government has set aside $4 billion over six years to provide an advance refundable tax credit to help individuals and families who are working and earning a low income. Measures to reinforce EI and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) will ensure that workers can retire in dignity. The introduction of a Dental Plan for children under the age of 12 is a welcome first step towards the establishment of a comprehensive National Dental Care Program by 2025.

"We also applaud the government's acknowledgement that workers and skilled trades play a key role in the success of Canada's economy, and a major focus of this is apprenticeships and support for additional training through transitions. Workers are at the forefront of carrying out the needed changes to a just and sustainable economy", continued Laporte, pointing to the $250 million investment and additional jobs stream under the Union Training and Innovation Program, and to the elimination of interest payments on Canada Apprentice Loans.

"Finally, we are encouraged to see that the government of Canada is increasing efforts to crack down on the shady 'Driver Inc' scam. This exploitative practice has lowered working standards in truck driving and robbed workers of their basic rights under the Labour Code and it must be put to an end. Teamsters Canada looks forward to working with the federal government to examine what the Canada Revenue Agency can do to ensure that all current and future rules are fair for workers in the truck driving industry", concluded Laporte.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c5017.html

