U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.66
    +17.35 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,624.87
    +350.72 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,192.90
    -29.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.52
    +6.04 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.44
    +4.77 (+6.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.10
    +14.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    -0.0530 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    +0.0080 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3380
    -0.4590 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,233.90
    -44.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.57
    +11.14 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.58
    +57.84 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

TEAMSTERS TO CELEBRATE DR. KING, AWARD HONORARY MEMBERSHIP POSTHUMOUSLY

PR Newswire
·1 min read

Speakers Will Address Past, Present, and Future Struggles for Social Justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission will host a press conference with Teamsters Local 667 to announce the posthumous induction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The induction will take place 55 years to the day after Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis while supporting striking sanitation workers. The 1968 strike took place after two sanitation workers were killed on the job in an industrial accident. As a horrible reminder of how much work needs to be done to fulfill King's dream of justice and equality, another sanitation worker was killed in Memphis last Thursday, March 30.

Speakers will discuss Dr. King's legacy and the importance of his message as they continue his fight for racial justice and workers' rights in their workplaces today. Speakers will be flanked by Teamsters waving the iconic 'I AM A MAN' signs that striking sanitation workers in Memphis held during their struggle in 1968.


WHO:     

Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission Director Anthony Rosa Teamsters Local 667 President James Jones


Teamsters Waste & Recycling Division Director Chuck Stiles


Teamster members

WHEN:     

10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

WHERE:   

Teamsters Local 667


796 E. Brooks Rd


Memphis, TN 38116

Teamsters Local 667 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Eastern Tennessee. For more information, go to http://teamsterslocal667.org/.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669 
mmcquaid@teamster.org             

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-to-celebrate-dr-king-award-honorary-membership-posthumously-301788345.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 667

Recommended Stories