U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.95
    +39.05 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,036.90
    +162.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,059.61
    +161.96 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.69
    +8.74 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -3.30 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    +17.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0052 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3410
    -0.8990 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,123.55
    -227.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.25
    +19.29 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

TEAMSTERS ENDORSE TONY EVERS FOR RE-ELECTION

·1 min read

Governor Stands with Working Families in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 today announced that it is endorsing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for re-election.

international_brotherhood_of_teamsters_logo
international_brotherhood_of_teamsters_logo

"Tony Evers has proven that he is an unwavering advocate for workers during his tenure and we are proud to stand with him," said Bill Carroll, Joint Council 39 President. "We look forward to building upon the success we have had over the past three years."

As governor, Evers pushed a number of initiatives that have benefited working families in the Badger State. These include increased investment for higher education and infrastructure, cutting tax incentives for companies that send jobs out of state, implementing a 15 percent tax cut for the middle class, combatting worker misclassification and vetoing legislation that would have expanded child labor.

"We need a governor who will stand with Wisconsinites," said Rick Roeth, Joint Council 39 Political Coordinator. "After nominations next month, Evers will have an opponent who will push an agenda in Madison that is written for and by the Kochs and other out-of-state billionaires. We support our governor's pro-worker agenda."

Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents over 15,000 workers in transportation, construction, dairy and a wide variety of other industries throughout Wisconsin.

Contact:
Bill Carroll, (414) 688-6239
bcarroll@local344.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-endorse-tony-evers-for-re-election-301591389.html

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 39

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Sinking Today

    Cannabis stocks are reversing course this morning after a multiday rally. As of 10:32 a.m. ET, shares of Canada's Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were lower by 6%, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) was down 8.32%, and Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock was in the red by 2.89%. Canada's top cannabis stocks were rallying over the past few days ahead of the rumored introduction of the long-awaited Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) in the Senate.

  • Pelosi says her husband has ‘absolutely not’ made any stock trades based on information from her

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday offers a strong denial when she is asked by a reporter if her husband has ever made a stock purchase or sale based on information received from her.

  • ECB shocks markets with biggest interest rate rise in 20 years

    Christine Lagarde brought the era of negative European interest rates to an end with the biggest rise in more than two decades on Thursday, in a move that failed to quell market panic over a looming crisis in Italy.

  • Goldman Sachs: The economy 'is going to slow a lot' — but there is one big upside

    Here comes a job market slowdown, warns Goldman Sachs chief U.S. economist in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. But, there is an upside to it.

  • Traders Are Hedging Risk Italy Leaves Euro After Draghi Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Italy’s government is awakening a dormant threat in European bond markets.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentCredit-default swaps suggest investors are starting to worry about

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia stock ahead of vote on chip-manufacturing bill

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Putin faces second war front as Chechens threaten new offensive in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin could be facing a second war front as Chechen forces opposed to his war in Ukraine threaten to launch their own offensive.

  • Spain, Portugal Push Back on EU Plan to Trim Gas Use

    The plan would require countries to curb their natural-gas consumption by 15% in an emergency situation, but the nations say it doesn’t account for differences between European countries.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Russian Titanium Maker Is Pulled Off Sanctions List

    France and other European Union states prevent action against Airbus supplier VSMPO, fearing a Moscow ban on exports of the metal.

  • China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

    In June, a Shanghai billionaire set social media ablaze by vowing to "move abroad by next year." He's far from the only one.

  • Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, finally contracting the virus whose control and ultimate defeat he had made a centerpiece of his campaign for the White House.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job

  • U.S. oil prices settle with a more than 3% loss as weak gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fall sharply on Thursday, with U.S. prices logging their lowest finish in a week as a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories highlighted worries about energy demand.

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Export Agreement Is Predicted Within Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Talks have resumed in search of agreement on resuming Ukraine’s grain exports. The United Nations secretary-general is traveling to Istanbul to support the effort, and a Ukrainian official predicted that an accord will come within days. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic S

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Europe Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolRussia Resum

  • EV infrastructure is a 'public-private partnership': Transportation Secretary Buttigieg

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sits down with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss airport renovations amid shocks to travel demand, rising gas prices, and President Biden's EV infrastructure plan.

  • Foreign soldiers flocked to Ukraine after Russia invaded. Five months on, the fighting is taking a heavy toll.

    After initial successes that boosted morale among the Ukrainian ranks, the bloodiest European conflict since WWII is taking its toll among foreign fighters.

  • Russia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages. Supplies via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, were halted for maintenance on July 11 but, even before that outage, flows had been cut to 40% of the pipeline's capacity in a dispute sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thursday's flows were back at that 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies could be cut further or even stop.

  • Ukraine and Russia to Sign Grain Export Deal, Turkey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A deal to restart grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that have been blocked since Russia’s invasion will be signed on Friday by representatives of both countries, according to Turkey, which has been hosting negotiations.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched

  • Congress could pass $52 billion chips bill by end of next week, analysts say

    After a bipartisan bill that aims to support the U.S. semiconductor industry cleared a key procedural hurdle on Tuesday, analysts say the measure could end up scoring full approval from Congress by the end of next week.