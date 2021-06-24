Teamsters launch campaign to organize Amazon workers

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the nation’s largest labor unions, approved on Thursday an ambitious effort to unionize employees at e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), the union told Yahoo Finance.

The Teamsters, which represents more than a million U.S. workers in logistics, trucking, and other related occupations, voted overwhelmingly at a virtual convention on a resolution that makes organizing Amazon the union's top priority, kicking off a labor campaign that will likely take years, cost millions, and span multiple workplaces.

The new initiative, dubbed the "Amazon Project," will create a special department within the Teamsters devoted to Amazon organizing that will be "fully funded" by the union to address the "existential threat" to union members posed by the company, the resolution says.

So far, the union has declined to offer specific details about the cost or duration of its commitment to the organizing drive, saying in a statement to Yahoo Finance that such disclosure "would be irresponsible to the efforts and to the workers."

Due to its size and experience organizing in the sector, the Teamsters pose a formidable threat to carry out a well-resourced organizing drive that would draw on its base of support from membership in the sector, labor experts told Yahoo Finance. But the experts also acknowledged the immense organizing challenge posed by Amazon's vast warehouse network and the sheer size of its workforce, the second-largest in the country.

A Vote banner hangs at an Amazon fulfillment center early on March 27, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Individuals just like them doing very similar jobs in America are making two to three times what workers are making at Amazon with great benefits, and most importantly, great worker protections on the job," Randy Korgan, the Teamster's National Amazon Director, told Yahoo Finance.

"They're not getting injured as much, not getting in an accident as much," he adds. "Because those issues have been dealt with, primarily through a collective bargaining agreement or through some legislative action."

The new campaign comes less than three months after workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama voted overwhelmingly against a union, though the National Labor Relations Board held a hearing last month over claims that Amazon illegally interfered with the organizing campaign.

