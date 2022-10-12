U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,588.07
    -0.77 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,308.85
    +69.66 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,433.19
    +7.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.91
    -1.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.21
    -2.14 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.70
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.51 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9702
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0118 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8950
    +1.0960 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,114.90
    +117.63 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.56
    +0.84 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Teamsters Local 357: Republic Airways Pilots Secure Major Improvements With New Collective Bargaining Agreement

·2 min read

Teamsters at Republic Win Wage Increases and Improved Retirement Benefits

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Airways pilots have ratified a new agreement that includes historic increases to compensation and retirement benefits. Of the pilots represented by Teamsters Local 357 who participated, 91.5 percent voted in favor of the agreement.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The goal of these negotiations was to secure improvements that would attract new pilots who are beginning their career and retain the experienced pilots, some of the best in the industry, who are already on the property," said Captain Josh LeBlanc, Teamsters Local 357 Executive Board President. "This new agreement certainly makes Republic Airways an attractive place to begin building skills and experience, and, more importantly, the compensation and retirement improvements will encourage many to stay for their entire career."

Under the new agreement, First Officers will see pay increases of 70 to 90 percent, with new First Officers receiving a 94 percent increase. Captains, including senior Captains already near or at the top of the industry, will see a 54 percent increase. These rates are permanent, with no snap-back provisions that have been seen at other carriers.

In addition to wage increases, this agreement includes a significant improvement to the current retirement program. The existing 401(k) match program, which matched up to 9 percent of pilot contributions and was limited by IRS rules, was replaced with a non-elective defined contribution plan. This new plan will deposit up to 12 percent of a pilot's earnings into their retirement fund, with no pilot contributions required that would be subject to IRS limitations.

"The new wage increases and significant improvements to the retirement program are a major victory for pilots at Republic Airways," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This is what a Teamster contract looks like. It reflects the true value of these pilots and sends a clear message that you can have a lifelong career in aviation without the worry of how you're going to put food on the table or keep the lights on in your house."

Other significant improvements include 82 to 109 percent increases in override premiums for Check Airmen, 100 percent pay credit for both surface and air deadhead transportation, and a new rostering system that allows more flexibility and transparency for Reserve Pilots.

The previous pilot agreement was amended through a letter of agreement in 2018. Negotiations for this agreement began in January 2020 but were soon paused due to COVID-19 concerns. Negotiations resumed in January of 2022.

Contact:

Josh LeBlanc, (317) 379-5610


jleblanc@local357.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-357-republic-airways-pilots-secure-major-improvements-with-new-collective-bargaining-agreement-301647797.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 357

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok just discovered the cutest way to avoid losing your keys for only $8

    You’ll never lose your keys again with this super adorable wall-mounted key holder.

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker as they assess the impact of U.S. semiconductor-export restrictions.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Apple to Withhold Its Latest Employee Perks From Unionized Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is withholding its latest employee benefits from staff who work at its sole unionized retail store, a move that could potentially inflame labor tensions at the technology giant.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    One of the keys to Warren Buffett's phenomenal success over the years has been his willingness to buy stocks of good companies possessing long runways of future growth at discounted prices and then hold them for the long haul. Using exactly that strategy, Buffett has generated aggregate gains of 3,641,613% since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, for a 20.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In other words, there's a good reason Buffett is referred to as the Oracle of Omaha and people buy, sell, and hold the same stocks he does.

  • How to Build Your Own Estate Inventory

    When someone passes away, it may be necessary for their estate to go through probate. This is a court-supervised process in which someone's estate is settled, outstanding debts are paid and assets are distributed to the deceased person's heirs. An … Continue reading → The post What Is Included in an Estate Inventory? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips to Take $1.3 Billion Write-Down on Sleep-Apnea Business

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate warned that worse-than-expected disruptions in its supply chain would hurt third-quarter sales and profit as it grapples with the fallout from a recall of its sleep-apnea devices.

  • EU clears Celanese to buy DuPont unit on divestment condition

    The European Commission has approved the proposed $11 billion acquisition of Dupont's mobility and materials business by U.S. chemicals company Celanese Corp, on the condition that the latter divests a plastics-producing business. Celanese announced the deal in February but had to offer remedies to address EU antitrust concerns. The combined entity would have been the largest producer of thermoplastic copolyester (TPC) in the European Economic Area and globally, with only a few alternative suppliers remaining.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.