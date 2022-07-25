U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 377 TO PROTEST OUTSIDE OF YOUNGSTOWN CITY HALL

·1 min read

Street Dept. Demanding that the City Return to Negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers employed by the Youngstown Street Dept. who are represented by Teamsters Local 377 will be protesting outside of city hall on Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm. The workers are protesting a proposal to impose a contract on them after they voted it down and the refusal of city negotiators to return to bargaining so an agreement amenable to both sides can be reached.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Who:       

Youngstown Street Dept. workers, Teamsters and their allies

Where:     

Youngstown City Hall


26 South Phelps Street
Youngstown, OH 44503

When:       

Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm EST

Interviews: 

available upon request

Visuals:       

signs, posters

Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.

Contact:
Steven Anzevino, (330) 623-0377 
stevenanzevino@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-377-to-protest-outside-of-youngstown-city-hall-301592433.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 377

